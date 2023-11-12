ISIL Blamed for Ambush that Claims Lives of Syrian Soldiers

In a tragic incident, a bus carrying Syrian soldiers fell victim to a deadly ambush, resulting in the loss of numerous lives. ISIL (ISIS) is believed to be responsible for the attack, despite their defeat and loss of territorial control in Syria in 2019. Gunmen attacked the bus in the eastern region of the country, near the town of Mayadeen in Deir Az Zor province, which shares a border with Iraq. According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 23 soldiers lost their lives, while 10 others sustained injuries in the ambush. However, several Syrian activist groups reported a death toll of 20 soldiers, with additional casualties.

ISIL, notorious for establishing a caliphate in Syria and Iraq in 2014, suffered considerable setbacks over the years, losing territories and enduring defeats. Nevertheless, the terrorist organization’s sleeper cells continue to operate, carrying out heinous attacks across Syria, particularly in the vast desert zones they once controlled. These attacks have become increasingly audacious and violent in recent months, as stated by Rami Abdurrahman, the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. He further asserted that ISIL has been escalating its military operations, aiming to inflict maximum casualties as a means of projecting strength and resilience.

The timing of such attacks also carries significance. With the appointment of Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurashi as its new leader, ISIL is determined to convey the group’s continued presence and capabilities, despite the elimination of previous leaders, such as Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi. The new leader’s appointment, officially confirming the former leader’s demise, was announced earlier this month. Turkey had previously claimed responsibility for Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi’s death, stating that he was killed in April.

It is essential to note that Deir Az Zor province, where the ambush took place, is under the partial control of Syrian troops with support from Iran and Russia. However, Kurdish-led fighters, backed by the United States, also hold influence in the region. As a result, ISIL’s targets encompass not only civilians but also Kurdish-led fighters, government troops, and pro-Iranian fighters.

As this devastating attack unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the continued threats posed by ISIL’s remaining sleeper cells. The international community must remain vigilant in countering terrorism and supporting efforts to maintain peace and stability in Syria.

FAQ:

What is ISIL?

ISIL, also known as ISIS, stands for the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. It is a terrorist organization that emerged in 2013 and sought to establish a self-proclaimed caliphate in parts of Syria and Iraq.

When was ISIL defeated in Syria?

In March 2019, ISIL lost the last territory it held in Syria to a Kurdish-led counteroffensive supported by a coalition led by the United States.

What are ISIL sleeper cells?

Sleeper cells refer to hidden or inactive units of a terrorist organization that remain dormant until activated for acts of violence or terrorist activities. ISIL’s sleeper cells continue to pose a threat by carrying out deadly attacks in various parts of Syria.

Who controls Deir Az Zor province in Syria?

Deir Az Zor province is split between Syrian troops, with support from Iran and Russia, and Kurdish-led fighters, backed by the United States. ISIL targets civilians, government forces, Kurdish-led fighters, and pro-Iranian fighters in this region.