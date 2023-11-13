The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh: Tragedy and Mass Exodus

Dozens of lives have been lost and hundreds of people injured in a devastating fuel depot explosion and fire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The death toll has risen to 68, and 105 people are still missing. The blast occurred outside the regional capital of Stepanakert, causing chaos and panic amongst the residents. This tragedy comes in the midst of an exodus of ethnic Armenians from the region, following a lightning military offensive by Azerbaijan.

The explosion took place at a depot that was distributing fuel to those who wanted to leave the region by car. At the time of the explosion, there were hundreds of people gathered at the depot, adding to the number of casualties. The region had been under a months-long blockade by Azerbaijan, resulting in shortages of essential supplies and exacerbating an already dire situation.

Despite the blast, Azerbaijan had prepared nearby hospitals to aid the wounded and initiated negotiations for their evacuation. However, the Armenian residents of Karabakh did not accept this proposal, further complicating the humanitarian situation.

Amidst the unfolding tragedy, thousands of people continue to flee the region, seeking safety in Armenia. Reports indicate that over 28,000 ethnic Armenians have already entered the country, and the Armenian government has promised to provide accommodation for all those in need. The United States has expressed deep sympathy for the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh and has urged continued humanitarian access to the region. In response, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will be sending $11.5 million in humanitarian aid.

The recent military offensive by Azerbaijan is a continuation of a long-standing dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, which has been the subject of contention between Baku and Yerevan for over three decades. The territory is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but it is heavily populated by ethnic Armenians. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh declared their independence and engaged in a violent war in the 1990s, ultimately gaining control of the enclave and surrounding districts. This led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

In 2020, a second war broke out, with Azerbaijan reclaiming territory in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. After 44 days of intense fighting, Russia brokered a ceasefire and deployed peacekeepers to the region. However, the underlying tensions and fear between the ethnic groups have persisted, as evidenced by the tragic blast and the subsequent mass exodus.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is a humanitarian crisis of immense proportions. The loss of life, injuries, and displacement of people is a tragic consequence of the deep-rooted conflict. The international community must continue to provide aid and support to those affected, while also working towards a sustainable and peaceful resolution to this longstanding dispute.

FAQs:

1. What caused the fuel depot explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh?

– The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

2. How many people have been killed or injured?

– The death toll from the blast is currently at 68, with 105 people reported missing and 290 others wounded.

3. Why are ethnic Armenians fleeing the region?

– The exodus of ethnic Armenians is a result of a lightning military offensive by Azerbaijan, which has led to fears and concerns for their safety and co-habitation with Azerbaijanis.

4. What is the international community doing to help?

– The United States has expressed deep sympathy and is providing humanitarian aid, while urging continued humanitarian access to the region. Other countries and organizations are also offering assistance.

5. What is the long-standing dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh?

– Nagorno-Karabakh has been a contested region between Azerbaijan and Armenia for over three decades. It is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but has a significant ethnic Armenian population.

Sources:

– Al Jazeera

– USAID