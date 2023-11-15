Tragedy Strikes as Train Derails in Pakistan, Leaving Multiple Casualties

A devastating incident occurred in southern Pakistan when a train derailed, resulting in the loss of at least 19 lives and leaving 50 others injured. The Hazara Express, traveling near Sahara railway station in Nawabshah, suffered from the overturning of several coaches, approximately 275km (171 miles) away from the bustling city of Karachi.

Rescue efforts have been swiftly organized to transport wounded passengers to nearby hospitals. Amidst the twisted wreckage, determined teams are working tirelessly to extract individuals trapped within. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the army has been called upon to lend their expertise and support in the rescue operations.

The local administration has declared a state of emergency in major hospitals within the district of Nawabshah and its neighboring regions in Sindh. This step aims to ensure that medical facilities are readily available to address the urgent needs of the injured.

Heartbreaking footage captured by eyewitnesses and shared on social media showcases the chaotic aftermath of the accident. Passengers, some remarkably managing to escape from the overturned coaches, can be seen surrounded by concerned onlookers at the site of the tragedy.

While the cause of the derailment remains uncertain, Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique, emphasized that the primary focus at this moment is on the rescue mission. Once the immediate crisis is addressed, a thorough investigation will be conducted to ascertain the factors contributing to the accident.

The occurrence of rail accidents on Pakistan’s aged railway system is regrettably not an uncommon phenomenon. Over the years, numerous incidents have taken place, claiming lives and causing significant injuries. In 2021 alone, a collision between two trains in Sindh province resulted in the loss of at least 40 lives, leaving dozens more wounded.

It is essential to address these recurring incidents and work towards enhancing the safety measures and infrastructure of Pakistan’s railway network. The lives of innocent passengers should never be put at risk due to dated and inadequate systems.

