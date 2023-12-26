Armed Gangs Ravage Nigeria: Death Toll Rises to 160

At least 160 innocent lives have been claimed as armed gangs wreak havoc on central Nigeria. In a series of brutal attacks on villages, armed groups have left over 300 people wounded, making this one of the deadliest assaults in recent times. These attacks demonstrate the deep-rooted religious and ethnic tensions that have plagued the region for years.

The initial figures reported by the army vastly underestimated the scale of the tragedy. The local government officials have now confirmed the true extent, with 113 people killed in persistent hostilities that transpired between Saturday and Monday morning. Monday Kassah, the head of the local government in Bokkos, Plateau State, has highlighted the well-coordinated nature of the attacks. These “bandits,” as they are referred to locally, targeted over 20 different communities, setting houses ablaze and leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. The horrific aftermath of the violence led to more than 300 wounded individuals being rushed to hospitals in Bokkos, Jos, and Barkin Ladi.

The toll reported by the local Red Cross is equally alarming, with 104 deaths recorded in 18 villages in the Bokkos region alone. The neighboring Barkin Ladi area witnessed an additional 50 fatalities, further underscoring the scale of this catastrophe. Dickson Chollom, a member of the state parliament, rightfully condemned the attacks and urged swift action from the security forces. The resilience of the affected communities was evident as Chollom emphasized their unwavering pursuit of justice and lasting peace.

The violence initially erupted in the Bokkos area before spreading to Barkin Ladi. Danjuma Dakil, the local chairman, confirmed that 30 people were found dead in Barkin Ladi. These attacks have left the region in utter chaos, with intermittent gunfire still ringing through the air. Situated on the dividing line between Nigeria’s predominantly Muslim north and mainly Christian south, this region has been a hotbed of unrest for far too long.

Caleb Mutfwang, the governor of Plateau State, strongly condemned the violence, labeling it as “barbaric, brutal, and unjustified.” He reassured the public that proactive measures would be taken to curb the ongoing attacks on innocent civilians. However, these promises have done little to assuage the concerns of the affected communities.

Amidst the devastation, survivors have shared harrowing accounts of the attacks. Markus Amorudu, a resident of Mushu village, recounted how unsuspecting people were abruptly woken up by the sound of gunfire. The assailants, seizing the opportunity, captured and harmed numerous individuals. The sheer terror and senselessness of these acts have left deep scars on the survivors.

Amnesty International has criticized the Nigerian government, highlighting their failure to address the frequent deadly attacks on rural communities in Plateau State. This ongoing violence is destabilizing the region and causing immeasurable suffering to innocent lives.

The surge in violence in northwest and central Nigeria can be attributed to the menace of bandit militias that operate from deep within forests. These criminals strike fear in villages, looting and kidnapping residents for ransom. Moreover, clashes between nomadic herders and farmers over natural resources, exacerbated by population growth and climate pressures, have further enflamed tensions and sparked violence.

Nigeria has been grappling with a jihadist conflict in the northeast since 2009, leading to the loss of tens of thousands of lives and displacing millions. Boko Haram, aligned with rival groups linked to the Islamic State, vies for dominance in the region.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who took office earlier this year, has vowed to address Nigeria’s persistent security challenges. His administration aims to attract more investment to bolster the country’s largest economy and tackle the escalating violence.

FAQs

1. How many people have been killed in the recent attacks in Nigeria?

At least 160 people have been killed in the series of attacks carried out by armed gangs in central Nigeria.

2. How many people have been wounded in the attacks?

Over 300 people have sustained injuries and have been admitted to hospitals in Bokkos, Jos, and Barkin Ladi.

3. What is the cause behind the religious and ethnic tensions in the region?

The religious and ethnic tensions in the region are due to a combination of factors, including competition for natural resources, rapid population growth, and climate pressures.

4. What action has been taken by the Nigerian government to address the attacks?

While the government has condemned the violence and promised proactive measures, there are concerns about the efficacy of these actions in curbing the attacks and ensuring the safety of civilians.

5. How has the international community responded to the attacks in Nigeria?

Amnesty International has criticized the Nigerian authorities for their failure to effectively address the frequent attacks on rural communities in Plateau State. They have called for stronger action to protect innocent lives.

