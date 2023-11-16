New Report: Devastating Storm Claims Lives in Eastern Libya

A powerful storm named Daniel has wreaked havoc in eastern Libya, resulting in a significant loss of life and destruction of property. While the exact number of casualties remains unknown, reports suggest that at least 150 people have lost their lives due to the storm, with fears that the death toll could rise to as high as 2,000. The city of Derna has been especially hard-hit, as water levels rose up to three meters, submerging entire neighborhoods.

The storm has had catastrophic consequences, with two dams collapsing in Derna and causing widespread flooding. Entire residential blocks along Wadi Derna, a river that runs through the city center, have been destroyed. The impact of the storm is further intensified by the geographical context of Derna, which is entirely surrounded by mountains. As a result, experts estimate that over 30 million cubic square meters of water surged into the city.

Videos circulating on social media captured the severity of the storm, with people stranded on the roofs of their vehicles as the floodwaters rose. The cities of Benghazi, Susa, Bayda, al-Marj, and Derna have all been affected by Storm Daniel, with reports of fatalities and damage coming from these areas.

The devastation caused by the storm extends beyond Derna. In the town of Bayda, 12 individuals have been reported dead, and another seven have lost their lives in Susa. The towns of Shahatt and Omar al-Mokhtar have also witnessed casualties. Warning of the severity of the situation, the Libyan Red Crescent has expressed concerns about individuals who went missing during the floods, including members of the Libyan National Army.

The response from local authorities has been immediate and urgent. State agencies, regardless of their loyalties, have been instructed to address the damage caused by the storm. Additionally, three days of mourning have been declared by both the eastern-based parliament and the internationally recognized interim government in Tripoli. These mourning periods reflect the gravity of the situation and the need for collective action.

The storm’s impact on the country extends beyond human casualties and property damage. Four major oil ports, Ras Lanuf, Zueitina, Brega, and Es Sidra, have been closed for a three-day period, and search and rescue operations are ongoing. The United Nations in Libya has stated its commitment to providing relief assistance to support response efforts at local and national levels.

In the face of this natural disaster, many questions may arise. Here are some frequently asked questions (FAQ) that provide further information:

FAQ

Q: What is the current death toll from Storm Daniel in eastern Libya?

A: While the exact number is still unknown, at least 150 people have been reported dead, with fears that the final toll could reach 2,000.

Q: Which city in Libya has been most affected by the storm?

A: The city of Derna has experienced the most devastating consequences of the storm, including the collapse of two dams and severe flooding throughout the city.

Q: How has the storm impacted other cities in eastern Libya?

A: Benghazi, Susa, Bayda, al-Marj, and Derna have all suffered from the storm, resulting in casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Q: What actions are being taken by authorities to address the situation?

A: State agencies have been directed to immediately respond to the damage caused by the storm. Three days of mourning have also been declared by both the eastern-based parliament and the interim government in Tripoli.

Sources:

– Al Jazeera

– Almostakbal TV

– Libyan Red Crescent