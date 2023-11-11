New Earthquake Strikes Western Afghanistan, Causing Devastation and Urgent Need for Aid

An intense earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck western Afghanistan, resulting in widespread destruction and a dire need for assistance. The disaster, which occurred in the Zindajan district, claimed the lives of at least 15 people and left dozens more injured. The powerful tremors were followed by a series of aftershocks that continued to shake the region.

This devastating event has added to the already challenging situation facing Afghanistan. The country is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis, compounded by economic sanctions imposed by Western nations. These sanctions have led to funding shortfalls for humanitarian organizations, resulting in cuts to aid for millions of vulnerable people.

The earthquake inflicted significant damage to villages in the affected area. Mud houses that once stood proudly in the landscape have now been reduced to rubble. Videos shared on social media capture the heartbreaking scenes of people trapped beneath the debris. Rescue operations were quickly initiated, with brave individuals using shovels and bare hands to unearth their loved ones in a race against time.

The destruction caused by the earthquake has led to a widespread need for immediate assistance. The United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that approximately 2,100 people, including women and children, have been displaced to Herat city and are seeking shelter in abandoned buildings. The Afghan Red Crescent and the Taliban’s government have both issued calls for international aid and support to help those affected by the earthquake.

In the face of this catastrophe, the priority is to provide urgent relief and aid to the affected communities. Medical personnel are working tirelessly in overwhelmed hospitals, treating the injured and providing critical care. International NGOs and the international community at large have been urged to lend their support to alleviate the suffering caused by this tragedy.

