New Wave of Violence Grips Plateau State in Nigeria

In a devastating display of violence, remote villages in north-central Nigeria’s Plateau State have been targeted by gunmen, leaving a trail of destruction and a significant loss of life. Survivors and officials have reported that at least 140 villagers were killed over a span of two days in what has become an alarming trend of mass killings attributed to the ongoing farmer-herder crisis in West Africa.

The attacks, described as “senseless and unprovoked” by Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang, occurred on Saturday and Sunday, with the assailants targeting 17 communities. The majority of houses in the affected areas were burned down, leaving families homeless and traumatized. As news of the attacks spreads, there is an overwhelming sense of grief and fear amongst the local population.

Governor Mutfwang revealed the scale of the tragedy, stating, “As I am talking to you, in Mangu local government alone, we buried 15 people. As of this morning, in Bokkos, we are counting not less than 100 corpses. I am yet to take stock of (the deaths in) Barkin Ladi. It has been a very terrifying Christmas for us here in Plateau.”

Amnesty International Nigeria’s office has confirmed the death toll of 140 based on data compiled by their workers on the ground and local officials. However, locals fear the actual number of casualties may be higher, as some individuals remain unaccounted for. The delay in security agencies’ response to the distress calls from the villages has also raised concerns about the efficiency of interventions in Nigeria’s ongoing security crisis.

“I called security but they never came. The ambush started 6 in the evening but security reached our place by 7 in the morning,” recounted Sunday Dawum, a youth leader in Bokkos. His village, Mbom Mbaru, lost at least 27 lives in the attack, including his own brother. This testimony emphasizes the urgent need for more effective and prompt security measures.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, suspicions fall on herders from the Fulani tribe. They have been implicated in numerous mass killings across the northwest and central regions, exacerbating the longstanding conflict over land and water resources. The divide between Christians and Muslims in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has been further intensified by this ongoing crisis.

The Nigerian army has commenced “clearance operations” in search of the culprits, enlisting the support of other security agencies. However, arrests in connection with such attacks are rare, and lasting solutions to address the underlying issues remain elusive. “We will not rest until we bring all those culpable for these dastardly acts to book,” vowed Abdullsalam Abubakar, the commander of the army’s special intervention operation in Plateau and neighboring states.

While the attacks continue to shake communities and claim innocent lives, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu—who pledged to tackle the nation’s security challenges when he assumed office this year—has yet to publicly address the recent wave of violence. Critics point out that previous administrations have also failed to take effective action to protect lives and deliver justice to the conflict-stricken northern region. Amnesty International Nigeria Director Isa Sanusi voiced his concerns, stating, “Sometimes they claim to make arrests, but there is no proof they have done so… The brazen failure of the authorities to protect the people of Nigeria is gradually becoming the ‘norm.'”

