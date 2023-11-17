New Title: Tragedy Strikes Dominican Republic as Explosions Claim Lives and Leave Dozens Injured

At least 12 individuals have tragically lost their lives and an additional 65 people have been wounded in a devastating explosion that shook the Dominican Republic. The explosion occurred in Villa Valdez, located in the San Cristobal province. According to a statement released by the Dominican Red Cross, 55 individuals remain unaccounted for in the aftermath of this tragic incident.

The impact of the blast was so severe that three structures in close proximity to a shopping center completely collapsed. The sheer magnitude of the explosion has shocked the local community and left many in a state of disbelief. The Dominican Red Cross has been working tirelessly to provide assistance and support to those affected by this catastrophic event.

During a press conference held at the National Palace, President Luis Abinader expressed his profound concern for the victims and their families. He assured the nation that he is closely monitoring the situation and is committed to taking swift action. Recognizing the urgent need for aid, Abinader promptly authorized the mobilization of emergency services, dispatching 20 ambulances and 14 firetrucks to aid in rescue and relief efforts.

As the investigation into the cause of the explosion continues, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and provide any information that may assist in uncovering the truth. The focus now is on providing immediate medical attention to the injured and locating those who are still missing. The entire nation stands united in solidarity with the affected individuals and their families during this difficult time.

