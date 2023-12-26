113 Dead in Violent Attacks in Central Nigeria, Highlighting Ongoing Inter-Communal Conflict

Amidst a tragic outbreak of violence in Plateau, central Nigeria, the death toll has now reached 113, according to local officials. The region has experienced a long-standing history of clashes between herders and farmers, with this recent attack marking the worst incident since May when more than 100 people were killed in similar farmer-herder conflicts.

The Nigerian army had initially reported 16 casualties, quoting sources from AFP news agency on Sunday. However, Monday Kassah, the acting chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, confirmed the devastating toll, revealing that 113 individuals lost their lives during the attacks over the weekend. Kassah further described the attacks as well-coordinated, affecting approximately 20 different communities. The aftermath resulted in over 300 people sustaining injuries, as bodies and wounded individuals were discovered in the targeted locations.

While the responsible parties behind these attacks were not mentioned, Kassah emphasized the need to transport the injured to hospitals for medical care. Unfortunately, a police spokesperson from Plateau was not available for comment regarding the incident.

Plateau, situated in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region, is known for its ethnic and religious diversity. However, it has sadly gained attention in recent years due to recurring inter-communal conflicts resulting in numerous casualties. Often portrayed as an ethno-religious clash between Muslim herders and predominantly Christian farmers, these clashes are also influenced by factors such as climate change and increasing agricultural practices.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attacks, expressing their strongest disapproval in a statement issued on Tuesday. In their message, they called for the identification and prosecution of the attackers, while also assuring Nigeria of their unwavering support during this challenging time.

