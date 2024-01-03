Tragic Incident Unfolds Near Qasem Soleimani’s Tomb in Iran

In a devastating turn of events, a series of bomb explosions near the tomb of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani have taken the lives of at least 103 people, according to Iran’s state media. The explosions occurred on the fourth anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination by the United States. The incident took place in the southern city of Kerman during a procession near the Saheb al-Zaman mosque.

The local authorities have described it as a “terrorist attack,” though the culprits behind the bombings have yet to claim responsibility. No specific group has been named as responsible thus far. However, it is important to note that in recent years, a number of militant organizations, including Arab separatists and Sunni jihadist groups like Islamic State (IS), have carried out similar attacks on security forces and Shia shrines in Iran.

Videos circulating online reveal the aftermath of the bombings, with bodies strewn across a road and ambulances urgently rushing to the scene. The explosions occurred in quick succession, with the first blast happening approximately 700 meters away from the Garden of Martyrs cemetery near the Saheb al-Zaman mosque. The second explosion occurred roughly 15 minutes later, about 1 kilometer away from the cemetery.

According to reports from Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards, the bombs were hidden in two bags and detonated remotely. Witnesses have provided harrowing accounts of the incident, with one describing how a car pulled up behind them while they were walking towards the cemetery, and a bomb exploded from a waste bin. The witness stated, “We only heard the sound of the explosion and saw people falling.”

The local emergency services department has reported that 103 individuals lost their lives in the bombings, while 141 others sustained injuries. Among the wounded, some are in critical condition. Tragically, even a paramedic dispatched to the scene to help victims of the first explosion was fatally struck by the second blast.

Efforts to maintain public safety have been ongoing, as footage indicates that Qasem Soleimani’s tomb remained undamaged. Soleimani, viewed as a highly influential figure in Iran and second only to the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was known for his role as the commander of the Quds Force, which oversaw the Revolutionary Guards’ overseas operations.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities will be looking to determine the exact motive and those responsible for this atrocious act. With tensions already heightened in the region due to recent events, including the killing of a deputy leader of the Iran-backed group Hamas, allegedly by an Israeli drone strike in Lebanon, it remains crucial to promote peace and stability in the face of such violence.