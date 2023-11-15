Tragedy Strikes Wedding Party in Iraq, Leaving Thousands in Grief

A devastating fire at a wedding celebration in Iraq’s Nineveh province has left a trail of destruction and claimed the lives of over 100 people, with more than 150 others sustaining injuries. Celebrations turned into chaos as the fire rapidly spread through the marriage hall in Al-Hamdaniyah, located outside the city of Mosul.

Authorities suspect that the blaze was sparked by fireworks used during the ceremony. Initial reports suggest that the fireworks ignited flammable material used in the construction of the event hall, resulting in a massive inferno. Firefighters battled the flames, bravely searching for survivors amidst the charred remains of the building.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the nation, with thousands of Iraqis mourning the loss of their loved ones. Medical teams and ambulances swiftly arrived at the scene, providing vital assistance to the injured. Both federal and Kurdistan regional authorities joined forces to offer support and aid during this trying time.

As the investigation into the incident progresses, it is essential to remember those affected by this terrible event. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the community as they grapple with overwhelming grief. May they find solace and strength in this dark hour.

