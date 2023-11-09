Amidst Conflict, US Citizens Evacuate Israel for Safety

As tensions rise between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, US citizens in Israel are making the difficult decision to evacuate for their safety. Barbara Zwillick, a retired textile dye expert, reflects on her ancestors who fled Europe for the United States, as she prepares to board a ship to Cyprus, arranged by the US Embassy in Jerusalem. From Cyprus, she and several dozen other passengers will fly to the United States.

For Zwillick, the decision to leave is bittersweet. She is traveling with her 10-year-old granddaughter to bring her to her father in New York. While her granddaughter is sad to leave, it is overwhelming for her as well. Meanwhile, Ariella Keshet, a therapist from Katzrin, shares mixed feelings about leaving her community behind. She worries about the safety of her loved ones but also feels a sense of duty to stay and support her country.

The decision to evacuate is not an easy one for these US citizens. Some had planned to fly to the United States in the coming days but had their flights canceled. Others have loved ones in Israel who need their support. However, the ongoing escalation of violence has led them to prioritize their own safety.

The evacuation process itself was chaotic, with many passengers lacking confirmation and the need to gather indoors due to safety concerns. Despite this, these US citizens are hopeful that the worst of the violence is over and that peace will prevail.

While these evacuations highlight the challenges faced by US citizens in times of conflict, they also demonstrate the resilience and determination of individuals to prioritize their safety and the safety of their loved ones. As tensions continue to escalate, the hope for peace remains strong.