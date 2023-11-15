Thousands of Palestinian Workers Return to Gaza after Rare Exchange with Israel

After spending weeks in Israeli prisons, thousands of Palestinian workers have returned to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, marking the end of a rare economic point of contact between Israel and Hamas-controlled Gaza. The workers, who had been ordered deported, had their Israeli work permits stripped and were temporarily housed by Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. An estimated 7,000 others remain outside of Gaza, still unable to return. These deportations have effectively closed off one of Israel’s efforts to maintain economic ties with Gaza.

Previously, around 18,500 Palestinians held permits to work in Israel, providing a lifeline for Gaza’s high unemployment rates. However, with the tight controls imposed by Israel and exacerbated by the war, this economic exchange was one of the few connections between the two sides. Now, with the workers back in Gaza, they are faced with the devastation caused by the Israeli bombardments and severe shortages of food, water, electricity, and medicine.

Unfortunately, not all workers made it back alive. Mansour Warsh Agha, 61, lost his life during his time in Israeli custody. The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Israeli Prime Minister’s office, and the Israeli military have all declined to comment on the situation. It is still unclear how many workers were in Israel when the war started, but as soon as Hamas carried out attacks in southern Israel, all work permits were canceled, leaving them in limbo.

During the early days of the war, Israeli authorities arrested thousands of Gazans and sent them to military prisons, where they endured harsh treatment such as being blindfolded, interrogated, beaten, and deprived of food and water. These detainees were cut off from the world and denied access to legal representation and due process, according to human rights organizations.

While some workers have returned to their families in Gaza, many others are still waiting for reunification. The uncertainty surrounding their return and the safety and well-being of their families has left them in distress. For Adly Saleem, a construction worker, his desperate desire to be with his loved ones has been marred by the loss of his cousin, his cousin’s wife, and their children in an airstrike. Saleem, along with many others, has sought refuge in Palestinian areas of the West Bank, where they await news of when they can finally go back home.

FAQ

1. What was the purpose of the economic exchange between Israel and Gaza?

The economic exchange, facilitated by permits to work in Israel, was an effort to maintain economic ties between the two sides despite the blockade on Gaza. It provided a much-needed opportunity for Palestinians in Gaza to find employment and escape the high unemployment rates in the enclave.

2. How have the deportations affected Gaza?

The deportations have further isolated Gaza by cutting off one of the few personal and economic connections with Israel. This, coupled with the severe shortages in food, water, electricity, and medicine, has exacerbated the already dire situation in the strip.

3. What challenges did the Palestinian workers face during their time in Israeli custody?

During their time in Israeli prisons, detainees faced various challenges, including being blindfolded, interrogated, beaten, and deprived of food and water. They were also cut off from the outside world and denied access to legal representation and due process.

4. What is the current situation for the workers who have returned to Gaza?

The workers who have returned to Gaza are now faced with the devastation caused by the Israeli bombardments and the dire shortages in essential resources. Rebuilding their lives and communities will be a difficult task amid the ongoing challenges in the region.

Sources:

– www.washingtonpost.com