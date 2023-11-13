President Biden Aims to Rally Global Support in the Absence of Putin and Xi

President Biden will be attending a influential summit meeting in New Delhi, where he plans to position the United States as a significant economic and strategic force, countering the absence of Russian and Chinese leaders who decided not to attend the gathering. This presents a crucial opportunity for President Biden to rally other world leaders to align with the United States on important matters such as the conflict in Ukraine and China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

To address these global challenges, President Biden will bring with him a pledge of up to $200 billion in new development funds. These funds will be allocated for climate change initiatives, food security programs, public health efforts, and other infrastructure needs in less developed countries. The United States aims to leverage international financing institutions like the World Bank to ensure the effective implementation of these initiatives, marking an American-led response to China’s Belt and Road project.

China’s Belt and Road project, which provides loans to poorer nations for infrastructure development, has significantly expanded Beijing’s influence in regions where it previously had little presence. President Biden’s plan, although it only matches a fraction of Chinese investments, offers an alternative to China’s dominance as a creditor, presenting a more forgiving and less imposing approach.

This G20 summit is an important occasion for President Biden, given the absence of Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir V. Putin. With ample room to present his case to a diverse group of world leaders, President Biden will advocate for alignment with the United States on key issues, including the condemnation of Russia’s military actions in Ukraine and the deterrence of China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

However, this trip to New Delhi comes at a politically sensitive time for President Biden. There are concerns about his age, as he nears 81 years old, and his approval ratings remain low according to recent polls. Additionally, there is the looming possibility of a COVID-19 resurgence affecting the president, especially after the first lady, Jill Biden, tested positive for the virus. Nonetheless, President Biden remains committed to his diplomatic agenda and has taken the necessary precautions to ensure his safety during his visit.

During the summit, President Biden will also prioritize strengthening his relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is using the economic-focused meeting to showcase India’s potential as a thriving economy. This is a chance for both leaders to deepen their cooperation. President Biden previously hosted Prime Minister Modi for a state dinner in Washington in June, and they share a mutual understanding of the importance of future-oriented policies.

It is worth noting that Prime Minister Modi has faced criticisms regarding his government’s record on human rights and concerns about the state of democracy in India. However, President Biden has engaged with these concerns, pushing Prime Minister Modi to address them during a news conference. Despite these challenges, the partnership between the United States and India remains promising.

While India has historically maintained a nonaligned stance, it remains to be seen how actively it will participate in President Biden’s efforts to counter China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. India has refrained from joining the American-led coalition supporting Ukraine, and Indian officials have suggested incorporating the views of Russia and China in joint communications regarding Ukraine, which contrasts with the more assertive stance of Western leaders. China will be represented at the G20 meeting by Premier Li Qiang and Russia by Foreign Minister Sergey V. Lavrov.

In summary, President Biden’s presence at the G20 summit in New Delhi presents an opportunity for the United States to assert itself as a global counterweight to China and Russia. Through strategic alliances and significant development funds, the United States aims to address pressing issues like the conflict in Ukraine and China’s rising influence. While challenges exist, the diplomatic efforts of President Biden and the support of like-minded world leaders can lead to positive change in the global landscape.

