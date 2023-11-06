Biden’s Asian Odyssey: Challenging China’s Dominance and Building Alliances

President Joe Biden is embarking on a pivotal journey to Asia, where he aims to present a compelling argument for a U.S.-led global alliance as a preferable alternative to China’s influence. His first destination is the G-20 summit in New Delhi, where he will emphasize the importance of multilateral institutions to developing countries. From there, Biden will travel to Vietnam to forge stronger ties with a nation increasingly concerned about China’s aggression and grateful for the economic benefits it has reaped from the U.S.-China trade war.

This high-stakes trip serves multiple purposes. It seeks to consolidate America’s regional position while supporting Biden’s vision of a new economic world order. It also reflects a determined effort to directly challenge China’s global financial influence.

While these messages have resonated among NATO and G-7 allies, Biden faces a tougher audience at the G-20 summit, where autocracies are also present. Moreover, the host of the event is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose tenure has been marked by democratic backsliding and human rights abuses against India’s Muslim population. However, India’s position as the world’s most populous democracy and a rising economic powerhouse that acts as a counterweight to China cannot be overlooked. Biden hosted Modi for a state visit to the White House earlier this year, despite concerns about his government’s actions.

The absence of two notable figures, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping, highlights an underlying theme at the G-20 summit: China, and autocracies in general, are becoming less reliable partners for developing countries. China’s sputtering economy, coupled with increasing youth unemployment and a stagnant real estate market, has raised concerns worldwide.

During his time in India, Biden will present his economic vision, dubbed “Bidenomics,” highlighting strong job growth and lower inflation compared to other nations. He will also advocate for the reform of international institutions like the World Bank and IMF to better serve developing nations. Rather than solely criticizing China’s development assistance, Biden will offer an affirmative agenda to these countries.

While it remains to be seen whether independently minded nations like India will fully embrace the U.S.’s anti-China framing, this moment presents a prime opportunity for Biden to make his case. The economic story currently favors the United States, which benefits countries seeking alignment.

After leaving India for Vietnam, Biden will shift his focus to geopolitical concerns. Vietnam, locked in a longstanding dispute with China over the South China Sea, is not only wary of China’s aggression but also benefits from the economic fallout between the U.S. and China. American companies relocating their operations to Vietnam have prompted Hanoi to seek a stronger relationship with the United States as a balancing force against China.

For Biden, signing a strategic partnership with Vietnam presents an opportunity to strengthen relationships in Asia as China faces increasing pushback. The recent trilateral summit with South Korea and Japan further exemplifies the administration’s commitment to building alliances that can address regional challenges.

As Biden continues his Asian odyssey, one thing is clear: he seeks to challenge China’s dominance and cultivate alliances to promote stability and shared prosperity in the region.