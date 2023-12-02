New Commitment at COP28: Nations Rally to Triple Nuclear Capacity

At the recent COP28 conference in Dubai, over 20 nations, including the United States, Britain, and France, took a significant step toward meeting their climate commitments. They pledged to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050, recognizing its potential in reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to a low-carbon future.

Nuclear energy, which currently supplies 18 percent of electricity in the United States, is seen as a clean, safe, and reliable complement to renewable energy sources like wind and solar power. However, financial challenges pose a significant hurdle to the expansion of nuclear power. A recent project in Idaho, for example, had to be canceled due to rising costs, including increasing interest rates and inflation.

The declaration signed by 22 countries, including Canada, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates, outlines their commitment to tripling nuclear capacity from 2020 levels. This ambitious goal not only aims to reduce carbon emissions but also seeks to lessen Europe’s dependence on oil and gas imports from Russia.

To achieve this target, substantial investment will be required. However, investments in nuclear capacity have stalled in advanced economies, which currently possess nearly 70 percent of global nuclear capacity. Rising construction costs, projects running over budget, and delays have hindered further development. Furthermore, compared to other energy sources, nuclear power plants take longer to construct.

John Kerry, President Biden’s climate envoy, addressed the financing issue, stating that there is a vast pool of “trillions of dollars” available for nuclear investments. While proponents of nuclear energy acknowledge that it may not be the sole solution to global energy needs, scientific evidence suggests that achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 would be challenging without incorporating nuclear power into the energy mix.

Nuclear power stands out for its lack of carbon emissions, making it an important component in global efforts to mitigate climate change. The International Energy Agency also recognizes the crucial role of nuclear energy in reducing carbon emissions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Despite these promising developments, not everyone supports nuclear energy as a panacea. Some climate activists argue that it is too expensive and slow to be a feasible solution. They emphasize the perceived risks associated with nuclear power, citing incidents such as the Fukushima disaster in 2011. Activists advocate for renewable energy and energy efficiency as superior alternatives, emphasizing their cost-effectiveness, safety, and democratic nature.

It is worth noting that China and Russia have taken the lead in constructing new nuclear reactors in recent years, with China projected to become the top nuclear power producer by 2030. Meanwhile, Germany has closed its last three nuclear plants this year.

While public opinion on nuclear power remains divided, a growing number of Americans support its expansion, as reported by a recent study from the Pew Research Center.

As countries rally together to triple nuclear capacity, it is clear that nuclear power is gaining renewed attention and recognition for its potential in addressing climate change.