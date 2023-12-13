In a surprising turn of events at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Sultan Al Jaber, an oil magnate leading the climate talks, successfully brokered a groundbreaking climate agreement. This deal, which had eluded the 27 previous global warming meetings, aims to lead the world towards a future free of fossil fuels.

Amidst a gathering of diplomats from nearly 200 nations, Mr. Al Jaber, the chairman of a major oil company, stood before the audience and unveiled the ambitious climate pact. With an air of triumph, he acknowledged the doubters who claimed such an agreement was impossible. For decades, U.N. climate negotiations had overlooked the mention of fossil fuels like oil and gas, but at COP28, Mr. Al Jaber presided over a summit that explicitly targeted the primary cause of global warming.

The choice of Mr. Al Jaber, an influential figure in the energy industry, as the leader of this annual climate event raised eyebrows. Typically, a politician or diplomat from the host country would assume this role, but the United Arab Emirates, the host for COP28, appointed him in January. While Mr. Al Jaber does hold government positions, his primary focus is on running the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

Throughout the summit, Mr. Al Jaber displayed his no-nonsense business approach, urging negotiators to work harder, faster, and smarter. Minutes after the opening session, he boldly declared the agreement approved, even before some diplomats had settled into their seats. However, delegations from small island nations, which are highly vulnerable to climate impacts, expressed discontent, arguing that the agreement lacked their consent. They contended that the global shift away from fossil fuels lacked specific timelines and contained numerous loopholes.

Prior to the COP28, expectations for a significant climate agreement were low. Historically, fossil fuel-producing countries had managed to exclude oil, gas, and, until recently, coal from the final declarations of past summits. Moreover, Mr. Al Jaber’s company had committed substantial investments, amounting to at least $150 billion, in expanded drilling over the next five years.

Nonetheless, even critical climate advocates admitted that the final agreement, while imperfect, surpassed their expectations. Alden Meyer, a senior associate at the climate research group E3G, who has attended most climate summits, praised Mr. Al Jaber for delivering tangible outcomes. Meyer acknowledged flaws in the agreement but emphasized that there were positive indications of a significant shift away from fossil fuels.

Although Mr. Al Jaber faced opposition, with more than 100 European and American lawmakers seeking his removal, his appointment ultimately paved the way for progress. The presence of a record number of fossil fuel representatives at the summit also drew criticism from environmentalists and climate activists. Many leaders and activists argued that the final climate agreement appeared to favor fossil fuel interests by providing caveats, like promoting carbon capture technology and recognizing the role of transitional fuels, commonly understood as natural gas.

Nevertheless, it was remarkable that nearly 200 countries managed to agree on the need to transition away from fossil fuels, notwithstanding the longstanding resistance from major oil-producing nations such as Saudi Arabia. The process’s structure allowed a single country to reject the entire agreement, making the level of ambition demonstrated in this document even more extraordinary.

Throughout the negotiations, Mr. Al Jaber asserted that his unique position as an oil executive and founder of a leading renewable energy company facilitated consensus among nations with divergent climate ambitions. Behind closed doors, hours of intense shuttle diplomacy between Mr. Al Jaber’s team and representatives with conflicting interests produced an agreement that called for a transition away from fossil fuels.

“In unity and solidarity, we will chart a new course for the world, guided by the U.A.E. consensus,” declared Mr. Al Jaber in his speech. “Together, we will secure the future of this beautiful planet for generations to come.”

