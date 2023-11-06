US, South Korea, and Japan Strengthen Ties to Counter Regional Challenges

In a landmark summit held at Camp David, US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have reinforced their commitment to bolster military and economic cooperation. Together, they issued a joint condemnation of China’s “dangerous and aggressive behavior” in the South China Sea – a move that signals a heightened stance against Beijing.

While not constituting a formal alliance, the three countries have pledged to consult with each other promptly in times of crisis and to coordinate responses to regional challenges that impact their common interests. Annual trilateral military training exercises will also take place, with the aim of enhancing coordination and readiness. Moreover, timely information sharing on North Korean missile launches is set to be established by the end of 2023.

This summit signifies a significant step forward in the relationship between South Korea and Japan, two nations that have a long history of tension due to Japan’s colonial rule of Korea in the past. Their shared perception of the threats emanating from China, North Korea, and Russia has driven this rapprochement.

What sets this summit apart is the unequivocal language used in criticizing China’s actions in the South China Sea. By expressing a firm opposition to any unilateral attempts to modify the status quo in the Indo-Pacific waters, the three countries have made it clear that they are standing up for international law and rejecting coercion.

Beijing, a crucial trading partner for both South Korea and Japan, is likely to respond to this strong message from the US and its allies. China has previously cautioned against actions that could lead to heightened tensions in the region, viewing the strengthening of ties between the US, South Korea, and Japan as an attempt to diplomatically isolate and encircle it.

Amidst ongoing concerns and skepticism from various quarters, this summit represents a notable step towards closer collaboration among these key Asian allies. By solidifying their joint approach, the US, South Korea, and Japan aim to address regional challenges effectively and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.