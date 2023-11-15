Arab Leaders Voice Strong Resentment towards Israel at Cairo Summit

At a recently held summit in Cairo, Egypt and Jordan expressed their strong disapproval of Israel’s actions in Gaza. This is significant as both Egypt and Jordan have had diplomatic ties with Israel for many years. However, their patience seems to be running thin with Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas, which has entered its third week with no end in sight.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, who hosted the summit, firmly rejected the idea of forcibly relocating Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians to the Sinai Peninsula. He also warned against undermining the Palestinian cause. Jordan’s King Abdullah II denounced Israel’s siege and bombardment of Gaza as a war crime.

These speeches reflect the growing anger in the region, even among countries with close ties to Israel. The war, triggered by a massive Hamas attack, has led to mounting casualties and an uncertain future. Egypt, in particular, is concerned about the potential influx of Palestinians into its territory and the negative consequences this may have on the prospects of a Palestinian state.

Israel’s neighbors have expressed alarm over vague statements from Israeli politicians and military officials suggesting that people leave Gaza. Furthermore, Israel’s orders for Palestinian civilians to evacuate to the south, towards Egypt, have added to the concerns.

Both Egypt and Jordan firmly stated their rejection of any displacement of Palestinians. Jordan, having already hosted a significant number of displaced Palestinians from previous conflicts in the region, considers this displacement a war crime. Israel, on the other hand, has not provided details about its endgame in the conflict.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant outlined a three-stage plan involving airstrikes, maneuvering (possibly implying a ground attack), and mop-up operations. The ultimate goal is to destroy Hamas and establish a new security regime in Gaza, although the plan does not address who would govern Gaza after Hamas.

Israel has also ordered more than half of the Palestinian population in Gaza to evacuate from north to south within the sealed-off territory, essentially pushing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians towards the Egyptian border. This action raises concerns about a potential mass exodus of refugees into Egypt.

Amos Gilad, a former Israeli defense official, emphasizes the importance of a peace treaty with Egypt for the national security of both countries. He states that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to engage directly with the leaders of Egypt and Jordan and publicly assure them that Palestinians will not be entering their countries.

Relations between Egypt and Israel have become strained, with Egypt expressing its frustration over Israeli comments about displacement to the United States, which brokered the Camp David Accords. Egypt fears that a mass exodus would bring militants into Sinai, posing a security threat and endangering the peace treaty.

The anger expressed at the summit goes beyond concerns about mass displacement. Both leaders strongly condemned Israel’s air campaign in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of over 4,300 Palestinians, including numerous civilians. Israel maintains that it is targeting Hamas and adhering to international law.

The war has its roots in a widespread Hamas incursion into southern Israel, which took place on October 7 and resulted in the deaths of more than 1,400 people, predominantly civilians. King Abdullah, a key Western ally in the region, accuses Israel of subjecting a besieged and defenseless population to collective punishment, a clear violation of international humanitarian law.

He also criticizes the international community for overlooking the suffering of the Palestinians, stating that it sends a message to the Arab world that Palestinian lives matter less than Israeli lives.

