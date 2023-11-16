Progressive Activists Rally Against Biden’s Trade Agenda and Israel-Hamas War

Progressives in San Francisco are using the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit as an opportunity to voice their concerns and criticisms of President Joe Biden’s trade agenda and his administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Pro-Palestinian groups, along with anti-capitalist and anti-neoliberal demonstrators, have taken to the streets to protest and disrupt the conference.

The group No To APEC has vowed to shut down the summit and block access to the event attended by as many as 20,000 people. Their aim is to draw attention to the prioritization of profit and exploitation over the protection of people, land, and the environment. They specifically call out Biden for not listening to those demanding a cease-fire in Israel’s incursion into the Gaza Strip.

These protests have gathered thousands of people, with speakers, singers, poets, and activists delivering their messages in different languages. The atmosphere is lively, but the topics being discussed are serious and urgent. Demonstrators are demanding change and expressing disappointment with the Biden administration’s response to the deaths in Gaza.

While San Francisco is known for its liberal ideals and culture of protest, recent surveys indicate that even in this democratic stronghold, a majority of voters are unhappy with Biden’s performance as president. Interestingly, support among Democrats in California has also dropped since May.

The protests in San Francisco are not solely focused on American politics. Many demonstrators are concerned about the convergence of governments and corporations that set rules and regulations, granting excessive power to corporations. Their message is clear: they do not trust that the interests of regular people are being safeguarded.

This week of protests aligns with San Francisco’s tradition of vocal dissent. Activists aim to bring attention to issues they care about in a global forum. These protests target neoliberal capitalism, colonialism, and military imperialism. They oppose the exclusivity and elitism of APEC, free trade that exploits workers, and the prioritization of corporate interests over national and individual rights.

The demonstrations in San Francisco are driven by a desire for justice and fairness. Participants believe that what is happening at APEC is fundamentally wrong, and they want to hold the government accountable for ensuring the well-being of all citizens. The presence of police and security measures throughout downtown San Francisco reflects the magnitude of the protests and the determination of the activists.

While the protests are disruptive, they serve as a reminder of the deep-seated concerns and dissatisfaction within progressive circles. This is not just about President Biden; it is about addressing systemic issues, standing up against corporate greed, and fighting for the rights of oppressed and exploited people.

