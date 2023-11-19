Scuffle Erupts as Asylum Seekers Attempt to Enter Finland from Russia

Scenes of tension and scuffles unfolded at one of Finland’s border crossings with Russia as a group of 163 migrants on bicycles made an attempt to seek asylum. This incident occurred just a few hours before four crossing points along Finland’s long border with Russia were scheduled to be closed.

The recent increase in the number of Middle Eastern and African migrants arriving at the Finnish border has prompted Helsinki to take action. The Finnish government claims that Russia is encouraging this influx of migrants. Border guards report that approximately 300 asylum seekers have arrived in the past week alone.

The decision by Finland to join NATO in April, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has further exacerbated the already strained relations between the two countries. Finland had long maintained a non-aligned position but altered its stance in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

In response to the escalating situation, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Interior Minister Mari Rantanen have ordered the closure of the southeastern crossing points, namely Imatra, Niirala, Nuijamaa, and Vaalimaa. At present, there are nine crossing points, with one dedicated exclusively to rail travel.

Spanning a distance of 1,340 kilometers, Finland’s border with Russia winds its way through dense forests in the south before reaching the rugged landscape of the Arctic north.

– Finnish Border Guard: http://www.raja.fi/