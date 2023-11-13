UK Barge Evacuated After Discovery of Bacteria

In a recent development, asylum-seekers have been swiftly removed from a controversial barge in southern England due to the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water. This news comes just days after experts had issued warnings about the potential risk of infection.

The Bibby Stockholm barge, which had recently been designated as temporary housing for asylum-seekers, saw thirty-nine individuals disembark following the detection of the bacteria. The UK Home Office spokesperson stated that none of the asylum-seekers exhibited symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease and that they were being provided with appropriate guidance and support.

Legionella is a bacteria commonly found in water that can cause Legionnaires’ disease, a severe lung infection. It is crucial to note that Legionnaires’ disease does not spread from person to person. The samples taken were solely related to the water system on the vessel and do not indicate a direct risk for the wider community or for freshwater sources entering the barge.

Interestingly, this announcement comes at the conclusion of what the UK government called “Small Boats Week,” a campaign aimed at showcasing the government’s efforts to reduce the number of asylum-seekers arriving through small vessels across the English Channel.

The government had previously revealed plans in April to accommodate approximately 500 single adult men on the Bibby Stockholm, retrofitting it to raise its capacity beyond the original design for 222 individuals. Despite public health experts and human rights campaigners denouncing the living conditions as inhumane, the first group of asylum-seekers boarded the barge earlier this week in Portland, Dorset.

The presence of Legionella bacteria in the barge’s water has provoked strong reactions from human rights campaign groups. Kolbassia Haoussou, the director of survivor empowerment at Freedom from Torture, emphasized that this revelation is yet another distressing fact that underscores the government’s punitive policies and neglect towards the asylum system, labeling them as not only cruel but also hazardous.

The UK government has been prioritizing efforts to curb the influx of asylum-seekers into Britain, as last year witnessed a record number of migrants arriving via small boats across the English Channel, reaching a staggering 46,000. On Thursday, the daily number of Channel crossings hit an all-time high, with 755 individuals embarking on the perilous journey.

It is important to acknowledge the reporting contributions of CNN’s Catherine Nicholls and Sana Noor Haq in bringing this information to light.

FAQ

*Note: This article is a creative adaptation and does not include direct quotes or sources from the original article.