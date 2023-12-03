Telangana Brings Respite for Congress as It Snags Victory in Assembly Elections

The political landscape of India has witnessed some surprising twists and turns in the recently concluded assembly elections. While the Congress faced defeat in three states, it managed to redeem itself with a significant win in Telangana.

In Telangana’s closely contested assembly elections, the Congress party has managed to surpass the halfway mark by securing 65 out of 119 seats. This victory comes as a setback to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, which secured 40 seats according to early trends.

It is worth noting that Chief Minister KCR himself is trailing by a margin of over 20,000 votes in the Kamareddy seat. However, he is leading in Gajwel, keeping the competition intense.

The Congress party’s losses in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh earlier seemed to paint a grim picture for the opposition party. However, the victory in Telangana has now tipped the scales in their favor. With this win, the Congress will now have complete control over three states – Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana.

Beyond these three states, the Congress also holds positions within the ruling coalitions of Bihar and Jharkhand. Additionally, the party is an ally of the DMK in Tamil Nadu, although not directly involved in the state government.

Commenting on the victory in Telangana, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed that the Congress had anticipated this outcome based on their internal assessment.

Addressing speculations about the transfer of winning Congress MLAs from Telangana to Karnataka, Siddaramaiah dismissed such suggestions, stating, “Why should we call them here? No MLA is going anywhere.”

