The Challenges Facing Ecuador as it Elects a New President

Ecuador is on the cusp of electing a new president amidst a wave of political assassinations and violence driven by criminal organizations seeking control over the country’s drug trafficking routes. With nearly 100,000 troops being deployed to ensure public safety and order on election day, Ecuador’s government is taking decisive action to protect its citizens.

The recent assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, known for his outspoken stance against corruption, has shaken the nation. Preliminary evidence suggests that the suspects arrested in connection with his killing are members of organized criminal groups. This incident has brought Ecuador’s problems to the global stage and shed light on the country’s sharp transformation.

Not long ago, Ecuador was considered a relatively secure place compared to its drug-producing neighbors, Colombia and Peru. However, a deadly escalation of violence driven by the cocaine boom in the region has changed the landscape dramatically. Criminal gangs now engage in high-level corruption, extort businesses, overrun prisons, and murder those who stand in their way. This violence, coupled with a lack of economic opportunities, has led many Ecuadorians to leave the country in search of a better life elsewhere.

Over half of Ecuador’s workforce is employed in the informal economy, without proper contracts or benefits, exacerbating the challenges faced by its citizens. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened the situation. This combination of factors has resulted in widespread discontent and a decline in the popularity of outgoing President Guillermo Lasso, prompting him to call for snap general elections.

As Ecuador prepares for the presidential vote, the killing of Villavicencio has the potential to sway voters’ preferences. Citizens who feel unprotected and unheard amidst the rampant crime and economic uncertainty may use their ballots as a means of emotional release. Fear may also play a role, as criminal organizations have a range of tools to control communities and intimidate both citizens and candidates.

Among the presidential candidates, Luisa González from the Movimiento Revolución Ciudadana (RC) party stands out as the frontrunner and the only woman in the race. The left-wing RC party, led by former President Rafael Correa, has gained momentum by tapping into nostalgic sentiment for Correa’s rule. Correa still holds considerable influence in the country and has supported González’s campaign from his exile in Belgium.

González has pledged to increase public spending and social programs while addressing the root causes of violence, such as poverty and inequality. She also emphasizes the need to strengthen the judiciary for effective prosecutions. Her predecessor, the late Fernando Villavicencio, had described Ecuador as a “narco state” and proposed taking on the “political mafia.”

As Ecuadorians head to the polls, they are faced with the immense task of choosing a leader who can address the pressing issues of political corruption, violence, and economic stability. The outcome of this election will undoubtedly shape the country’s future trajectory as it seeks to overcome these challenges.

