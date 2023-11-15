Ecuador Presidential Candidate Assassinated in Apparent Organized Crime Attack

In a shocking turn of events, Ecuador’s presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, has been fatally shot during a rally in the nation’s capital, Quito. The assassination has prompted President Guillermo Lasso to declare a state of emergency, attributing the crime to organized crime networks.

Villavicencio, a prominent anti-corruption advocate who had previously received threats, was leaving a stadium in Quito after holding a campaign rally when he was gunned down. The president expressed his outrage and shock over the incident, blaming it on organized crime. He vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice, ensuring that the crime would not go unpunished.

Following the assassination, President Lasso declared a two-month state of emergency and assured the public that the general elections scheduled for August 20 would proceed as planned. In a YouTube address, he emphasized that the Armed Forces were mobilized throughout the country to guarantee the safety of citizens and the integrity of the democratic process.

As a mark of respect for Villavicencio, President Lasso also announced three days of national mourning. He characterized the killing as a political crime with a terrorist character, potentially aimed at sabotaging the upcoming elections. Lasso reiterated his commitment to not seek re-election.

The attack on Villavicencio resulted in nine other people sustaining injuries, including a candidate for the national legislature and two policemen. Security personnel managed to neutralize one of the alleged attackers, who was subsequently killed. Moreover, law enforcement authorities discovered and safely detonated an explosive device planted in the vicinity.

Carlos Figueroa, a friend who was with Villavicencio during the attack, revealed that around 30 shots were fired by the assailants, catching everyone by surprise. The main newspaper in Ecuador, El Universo, described the assassination as a hitman-style killing, with three shots to the head. Six additional suspects were later apprehended in subsequent police raids conducted in southern Quito and a neighboring town.

Ecuador has seen a surge of violence linked to drug trafficking in recent years, leading to the tragic deaths of several political figures. This latest incident further highlights the grave challenges posed by organized crime in the country. The homicide rate has alarmingly doubled between 2021 and 2022, underscoring the urgency to address this issue effectively.

President Lasso underscored the gravity of the situation and vowed to apply the full force of the law against organized crime networks. While Villavicencio’s untimely demise has cast a shadow over the presidential race, fellow candidates, including lawyer Luisa Gonzalez, who is closely associated with former president Rafael Correa, expressed their condolences and temporarily halted their campaigns in response to the tragedy.

