Syrian President Bashar Assad made his first visit to China in nearly two decades, marking a significant step towards strengthening diplomatic relations between the two countries. The visit comes as Assad seeks to rebuild international ties after a prolonged period of isolation due to the Syrian civil war.

Upon his arrival in Hangzhou, Assad and his wife were greeted with celebratory music and colorful performances by local youth. In a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the leaders announced the establishment of a “strategic partnership” between Syria and China. Both countries pledged to support each other and cooperate in areas such as counterterrorism and economic recovery. China also affirmed its commitment to preserving Syria’s national independence and territorial integrity, while assisting in rebuilding efforts.

The visit holds immense symbolic power, reflected in the extensive media coverage by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. It is seen as a signal from China that it is willing to play a more active role in the Middle East and engage with countries deemed outcasts by Western nations.

One of the key topics of discussion during the meeting was Syria’s economic recovery. Assad’s government seeks Chinese support in rebuilding the war-ravaged country. China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a vast infrastructure development project, could potentially boost imports of high-value agricultural products from Syria, contributing to its economic revival.

China’s stance on the Syrian conflict has been characterized by non-involvement in direct military support for the Assad regime. Instead, China has used its veto power in the UN Security Council to block resolutions targeting Syria on multiple occasions. However, the recent visit suggests a deeper commitment to the reconstruction of Syria and a desire to expand Chinese influence in the region.

Assad’s visit to China solidifies his position as a leader reaching out to other global powers in defiance of Western opposition. While this visit may not improve his standing with the US and EU, it highlights China’s growing role as a significant player in international relations and signals a potential shift in the balance of power in the Middle East.