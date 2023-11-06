Syrian President Assad Blames Turkey for Escalation of Violence

Syrian President Bashar Assad has accused Turkey of being responsible for the recent surge in violence in Syria. In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Assad called for the withdrawal of Turkish forces from the war-torn country. Turkey has been a key supporter of armed opposition fighters seeking to remove Assad from power and has conducted multiple military incursions into northern Syria since 2016.

Assad, backed by Russia and Iran, has successfully reclaimed most of the territory with the help of his allies, shifting the balance of power in his favor. Currently, Syrian rebels and Turkey-backed opposition forces retain control only over a small area in the northwest, where fighting and violence persist.

In the interview, Assad made a pointed accusation, saying, “Terrorism in Syria is made in Turkey.” He also dismissed rumors of an upcoming meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stating, “Why should I and Erdogan meet? To have soft drinks?”

Recently, Syria has made efforts to improve relations with countries that had previously supported the opposition during the civil war. Assad participated in the Arab League summit in May, marking Syria’s return to the Arab fold. However, the United States, a key Saudi ally, has opposed normalizing relations with Syria without a political resolution to the conflict.

Assad also addressed allegations of Syria’s involvement in the drug trade, which has reportedly flowed into oil-rich Persian Gulf nations since the war began. He shifted the blame onto Arab countries that “created chaos” in Syria, asserting that they are responsible for the drug business.

Regarding dialogue with the United States, Assad revealed that previous behind-the-scenes discussions had failed to yield any results. He claimed that Syria has managed to overcome U.S. sanctions through alternative means but did not provide further details.

The Syrian war has caused immense human suffering, resulting in the death of half a million people, over a million injuries, and displacement of half of the country’s prewar population. The conflict has reached a stalemate in recent years, with more than 5 million Syrians seeking refuge in neighboring countries. Assad acknowledged the protracted nature of the war, stating, “We knew since the start of the war that it is going to be long.”