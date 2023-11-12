Impacted by Severe Air Pollution: Jakarta Ranks as the World’s Most Polluted City

In recent years, the Indonesian capital of Jakarta has garnered global attention for its alarming air pollution levels. As per the findings of air quality technology company IQAir, Jakarta has consistently ranked among the top 10 most polluted cities in the world since May. This distinction was reaffirmed on Wednesday when Jakarta secured the title of the world’s most polluted capital city.

The air quality in Jakarta has been a cause for concern, with nearly every day registering unhealthy levels of pollution. The city, which is home to over 10 million people, has been struggling to combat air pollution and its adverse effects on public health.

Environmental metrics evaluated by IQAir revealed that Jakarta scored 157 on the Air Quality Index (AQI), placing it firmly in the “unhealthy” category. Particularly alarming is the concentration of PM 2.5 pollutants, fine breathable matter known to cause respiratory illnesses. Earlier this month, Jakarta’s air contained 67 micrograms per cubic meter (ug/m3) of PM 2.5 pollutants—an astonishing 13.4 times higher than the level deemed safe by the World Health Organization (WHO).

This widespread pollution has serious implications for public health. In fact, a recent report has linked Jakarta’s air pollution to more than 1,500 premature deaths in 2019, primarily attributed to coal power. The city ranked within the top three among 61 cities worldwide surveyed for premature deaths associated with pollution.

Recognizing the urgency of the problem, President Joko Widodo has proposed a solution: relocating the capital city to Nusantara. By reducing the burden on Jakarta and implementing efficient mass transportation systems, the President aims to address and mitigate the pollution crisis.

The upcoming relocation of the capital to Nusantara, scheduled for next year, is expected to involve the migration of at least 16,000 civil servants, military personnel, and police officers. The move offers an opportunity for a fresh start with the hopes of establishing better air quality standards.

Jakarta residents have long voiced their concerns about the toxic air they breathe daily. In fact, in 2021, some residents took the government to court and successfully won a civil lawsuit demanding action to control air pollution. The court’s ruling mandated that President Widodo establish national air quality standards to safeguard human health, while the health minister and Jakarta governor must develop effective strategies to combat pollution.

Various factors contribute to the severity of air pollution in Jakarta. As Indonesia’s population continues to grow, motorized vehicles have become a major source of pollution, accounting for 44% of the city’s air pollutants, according to data from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry. Additionally, industries contribute 31% of air pollution.

As Jakarta experiences the dry season, air pollution is expected to escalate further. The combination of unfavorable weather conditions and increased pollution levels poses significant health risks for the city’s residents. Jakarta’s health office has reported a rise in health issues related to air pollution, surpassing the numbers seen in previous years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

