Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Resigns After BJP Emerges Victorious in State Elections

In a surprising turn of events, Ashok Gehlot has tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed a decisive victory in the state’s recent elections. The BJP has secured an impressive lead in 115 seats, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 100, while the Congress lags behind with only 70 seats.

Gehlot, who acknowledged the defeat as “shocking,” admitted that the Congress was unsuccessful in effectively conveying its policies, laws, and governance practices to the people. Despite the setback, he extended his best wishes to the new government and emphasized the importance of their continued efforts in implementing initiatives such as the Old Pension Scheme.

Expressing his disappointment, Gehlot reflected on the election results and emphasized the need for the Congress to analyze the reasons behind their defeat. He dismissed the popular belief that the introduction of new faces could have led to a different outcome, referring to similar circumstances in other states where the Congress also faced defeat.

One significant factor contributing to the Congress’s loss is the division within the party, particularly the internal power struggle between Gehlot and his ousted deputy, Sachin Pilot. Although the Congress managed to overcome the crisis in 2020, the ongoing conflict between the two leaders has hampered the party’s electoral prospects. Despite their attempts to present a united front during the election campaign, the underlying tension within their ranks appears to have ultimately affected the Congress’s performance.

Gehlot reiterated that the Congress had anticipated victory based on the strength of its policies, schemes, and promises. Regardless of his current position, he affirmed his commitment to serving the people and working for their welfare.

