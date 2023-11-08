Ashkelon Mayor Urges Immediate Action to Protect Residents from Rocket Attacks

Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Glam has called on government officials to prioritize the safety of his city’s residents who have been subjected to heavy rocket fire in recent days. Glam expressed his frustration during a meeting of a committee overseeing economic activity during the current Gaza-Israel war. He criticized Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and other officials for their failure to provide support to Ashkelon and ensure that residents have access to shelters.

Glam demanded immediate action and asked why those who have been requesting protection for years have not been provided with adequate support. He emphasized the dire situation faced by residents, who have no option but to pray for their safety without proper protection.

The mayor highlighted the economic impact of the rocket attacks on Ashkelon, stating that businesses have been forced to close and the city is suffering significant financial losses. He claimed that the Defense Ministry approved funding for the city, but the decision was overturned by the Finance Ministry.

Glam’s impassioned speech also expressed his disappointment in the slow response by officials. He called on Finance Ministry Director General Shlomi Heisler to witness the situation firsthand. Additionally, he condemned the bureaucracy and delays in transferring funds to assist with the recovery efforts.

While addressing the committee, Glam urged the designation of Ashkelon as part of the Gaza periphery and called for immediate financial support to address the pressing issues faced by the city. He stressed that accountability would be sought once the war concludes.

The situation in Ashkelon highlights the urgent need for action to protect civilians from rocket attacks. Providing adequate shelter and financial support are crucial in ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents. Immediate attention and resources are required to address the immediate and long-term challenges faced by the city.