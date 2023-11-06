ASEAN Leaders Gather in Jakarta Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) convened in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday for a highly anticipated summit. The gathering comes at a time when worries about the intensifying rivalry between the United States and China are overshadowing the region. Notably absent from the summit are U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who have opted not to attend.

Central to the discussions is Southeast Asia’s growing concern over China’s activities in the South China Sea, a crucial trade corridor where numerous ASEAN member countries have overlapping territorial claims with China. ASEAN has long voiced the need for a code of conduct to manage disputes in the waterway, and leaders hope to make progress on this front during the summit.

The United States and its allies have echoed ASEAN’s calls for freedom of navigation and overflight in the region, while urging China to refrain from building a physical presence in disputed areas. China, however, has continued to construct various facilities, including runways, on small land features in the contested waters.

In the absence of President Biden, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the summit. A White House official stated that Harris will emphasize the importance of upholding the rules-based international order, particularly in regard to the South China Sea, where China’s unlawful maritime claims and provocative actions pose significant challenges.

While some ASEAN member states maintain deep ties with China, others remain cautious. The United States has also sought to cultivate relationships with ASEAN countries to varying degrees of success. However, a draft statement from ASEAN regarding the South China Sea issue has been criticized for its perceived weakness.

Lina Alexandra, a political analyst at think tank CSIS, expressed concern about ASEAN’s credibility in addressing the South China Sea matter. The Philippines, in particular, has grown impatient with ASEAN’s lack of concrete action on the issue. Alexandra warned that if ASEAN fails to demonstrate its utility, member states may seek assistance directly from major powers, potentially exacerbating tensions in the region.

The summit follows a separate ASEAN-only meeting earlier in the week, during which leaders aimed to assert the bloc’s relevance by addressing the crisis in Myanmar. Myanmar has been engulfed in violence and political turmoil since the military coup in early 2021. ASEAN has proposed a peace plan, but the Myanmar military has shown limited commitment to its implementation.

President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, the current ASEAN chair, cautioned members against becoming pawns in the rivalry between major powers. As geopolitical tensions continue to mount, leaders are faced with the challenge of safeguarding the region’s stability while navigating complex international dynamics.

In conclusion, the ASEAN summit in Jakarta brings together leaders who must confront the pressing issues of territorial disputes and power rivalries in the South China Sea. The absence of the U.S. and Chinese presidents underscores the complexities of these tensions. As ASEAN seeks to maintain its credibility and relevance, the region’s leaders must find a delicate balance that upholds their interests while mitigating the risks posed by external powers.