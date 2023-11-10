New Perspectives on ASEAN’s Challenges in Myanmar and the South China Sea

The ASEAN summit in Jakarta, Indonesia has commenced, focusing on key issues such as Myanmar’s political crisis and the disputes in the South China Sea. The exclusion of Myanmar from the meeting for the second consecutive year highlights the ongoing repercussions of the military coup in February 2021, which resulted in the removal of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power.

Former Indonesian foreign minister, Marty Natalegawa, believes that ASEAN member states need to develop a unified and comprehensive approach to address the civil conflict in Myanmar. He emphasizes that individual member states expressing their opinions is not enough; a collective ASEAN position is crucial. Natalegawa suggests that the summit provides an opportunity for leaders to recalibrate their strategies and find common ground on these pressing matters.

ASEAN, composed of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, has traditionally followed a non-interference principle to preserve the sovereignty of its member states. However, this approach has led to divisions within the bloc regarding the situation in Myanmar. Malaysia, for instance, has called for stronger measures against Myanmar’s ruling generals, indicating a desire for more assertive action.

The current ASEAN summit is not only a test for the bloc but also poses an existential threat. Natalegawa stresses that unity is essential to ensure ASEAN’s efficacy and relevance. Divided opinions and fragmented regional approaches could undermine the collective security and cooperation that ASEAN aims to foster.

In addition to Myanmar, the ongoing disputes in the South China Sea also challenge ASEAN’s unity. Some member states feel that the bloc does not provide sufficient support in resolving this issue, leaving them to deal with it on their own. The recent rejection of China’s South China Sea map by the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam underscores the complex dynamics at play.

To maintain the integrity of ASEAN and fulfill the security needs of member states, it is imperative to address these challenges collectively. Natalegawa warns against a scenario where countries selectively engage in regional cooperation, creating an a la carte approach. Therefore, it is crucial for ASEAN leaders to use this summit as an opportunity to forge a cohesive stance on Myanmar’s political crisis and the South China Sea disputes, ensuring inclusivity and unity within the region.

FAQs

Q: What is the ASEAN summit?

A: The ASEAN summit is a meeting of leaders from the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to discuss regional issues and promote cooperation.

Q: Why is Myanmar not invited to the ASEAN summit?

A: Myanmar has been excluded from the summit due to the military coup in February 2021 and the subsequent political crisis that unfolded in the country.

Q: What is the South China Sea dispute?

A: The South China Sea dispute involves conflicting territorial claims by several countries in the region, including China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei. These countries assert their sovereignty over certain islands and waters in the South China Sea, leading to tensions and disagreements.

Q: Why is unity important for ASEAN?

A: Unity is crucial for ASEAN as it ensures the effectiveness and relevance of the organization. A divided approach can undermine the collective security and cooperation that ASEAN aims to foster.

Q: What is the non-interference principle of ASEAN?

A: The non-interference principle is a longstanding policy of ASEAN, which upholds the sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of member states. It aims to maintain peaceful relations and respect for each country’s autonomy.