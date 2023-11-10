China’s Visit to the US: Seeking Common Ground amidst Global Tensions

In a world fraught with conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, the United States is hoping to find common ground with China during an important visit by China’s top diplomat to Washington this week. Although the two countries have significant differences on key issues, U.S. officials are pressing China to play a more responsible and constructive role in global affairs.

The meetings between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and top Biden administration officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, are expected to address the ongoing conflicts in Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine. These discussions may set the stage for a potential summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month.

While the U.S. has been disappointed with China’s support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict and its relative silence on the Middle East, both countries have expressed a willingness to engage in dialogue. The goal of these meetings is to pave the way for a Biden-Xi summit where the leaders can explore ways to cooperate and potentially ease tensions on critical global issues.

According to Ryan Hass, director of the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institute, Wang’s visit will serve as a crucial step in laying the groundwork for the summit. These discussions will shape the topics that Biden and Xi will focus on in November. The possibility of coordinated efforts between the world’s two largest powers to prevent further escalations in Ukraine and the Middle East is on the table.

Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center, believes that Wang’s visit signifies the certainty of a Xi-Biden summit. Negotiations, solutions, and detailed agreements are expected to be discussed, providing an opportunity to stabilize bilateral ties.

While reaching significant agreements may be challenging, the visit could yield positive outcomes such as increased direct flights, expanded visas, and potential cooperation on climate change and military dialogue. Both sides recognize the importance of discussing points of contention in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

The visit of Wang Yi is part of a series of meetings and activities aimed at preparing for President Xi Jinping’s visit to the United States. As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, finding common ground and fostering understanding between these world powers becomes increasingly crucial for regional and global stability.