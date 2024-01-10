A New Era in Bangladesh’s Foreign Policy: A Shift towards China and Russia

Dhaka, Bangladesh — Following the recent victory of the ruling party, the Awami League, in Bangladesh’s election, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received a warm reception from foreign diplomats. Notably, the ambassadors of Russia and China were among those who congratulated her. In contrast, the United States and the United Kingdom criticized the election as illegitimate, voicing concerns over acts of intimidation and violence.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen stated that Bangladesh remained unfazed by the criticisms from the West. This stark contrast between Western condemnation and the embrace by China and Russia reveals a potential shift in Bangladesh’s foreign policy under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. Political analysts and economists argue that Hasina’s increasing ties with China and Russia, coupled with Bangladesh’s dismissal of Western concerns, have the potential to strain relations with the West while bringing Dhaka closer to Beijing and Moscow.

Zahed Ur Rahman, a political analyst based in Dhaka, suggests that the US may impose visa restrictions and targeted sanctions against individuals involved in the election process. However, such measures could hinder US efforts to include Bangladesh in their strategy to counterbalance China’s influence, particularly given the deepening economic ties between Dhaka and Beijing. China has been Bangladesh’s top trading partner for over a decade, coinciding with Hasina’s uninterrupted rule.

Russia has also been supportive of Bangladesh, assisting in the country’s establishment of its first nuclear power plant by providing the first supply of uranium in October. Russia is additionally a major supplier of essential commodities, such as fuel, food grains, and fertilizers, to Bangladesh at affordable prices. Thus, if the US takes a coercive approach towards the new government, Bangladesh-Russia relations may accelerate further.

Experts argue that the West is faced with a dilemma and will find it challenging to maintain business as usual with Bangladesh. However, the extent to which they may act against Hasina’s government remains uncertain. Bangladesh, on the other hand, is confronted with tough choices.

The country heavily relies on its apparel industry, which employs four million workers and comprises 84 percent of its total exports. The US is the largest export destination for Bangladeshi garments. Nevertheless, concerns have been raised recently by eight US Congress members, urging fair wages and labor rights in Bangladesh. The country’s embassy in Washington has warned Dhaka that the ready-made garments sector could become a target of Western measures due to clashes between workers and law enforcement during protests for higher minimum wages.

Economist Mustafizur Rahman shares this concern, highlighting the potential adverse impact of additional tariffs or sanctions imposed by the US and the EU. Given Bangladesh’s dependence on garment exports, such measures would leave the country vulnerable. Consequently, Bangladesh may increasingly turn towards China due to a need for economic support and shared ideological affinities between the leadership of both countries.

While Awami League spokesperson Mahbubul Alam Hanif asserts that the recent election will not affect the government’s relations with the West, how the re-elected government handles politics post-election will determine the pressure exerted by the US and its allies. The imprisonment and lawsuits against members of the opposition party have raised concerns, with opposition leaders expecting further targeting by the government.

According to political scientist Ali Riaz, Bangladesh is increasingly resembling a de facto one-party state. He predicts that the government will employ repressive measures to eliminate any opposition, both through legal and extralegal means.

Overall, Sheikh Hasina’s return to power has heralded a potential shift in Bangladesh’s foreign policy. The country’s deepening ties with China and Russia, combined with a dismissive attitude towards Western concerns, may strain relations between Bangladesh and the West while fostering closer ties with Beijing and Moscow.

