Gaza in Crisis: Urgent Action Needed to Alleviate the Grave Peril

Amid the ongoing conflict, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a grave warning about the deteriorating situation in Gaza. The population of this war-torn Palestinian territory is facing acute hunger and desperation, putting their lives at risk.

The WHO has highlighted the dire condition of the healthcare system in Gaza. Out of the 36 hospitals in the region, only 15 are functioning to some extent. This severely limits the capacity to provide essential medical care to the population. In response to this crisis, the WHO has delivered supplies to two hospitals, but the situation remains critical.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the WHO, has called on the international community to take urgent action. He emphasizes the need to alleviate the grave peril that the people of Gaza are facing. The ability of humanitarian workers to assist those with terrible injuries, acute hunger, and the risk of disease is being jeopardized.

Desperate and hungry people are stopping convoys in the hope of finding food. The hunger and desperation of the people in Gaza are increasingly impeding the WHO’s ability to provide essential medicines, medical supplies, and fuel to hospitals. This ultimately affects the availability of life-saving treatments and exacerbates the already dire situation.

The conflict in Gaza has seen numerous casualties. Hamas initiated the bloodiest-ever Gaza war, resulting in the death of approximately 1,140 people, mostly civilians. Israel responded with extensive aerial bombardments and a siege, causing the death toll to rise further. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 21,110 people, mostly women and children, have lost their lives.

The safety of the WHO staff and the continuity of their operations depend on the immediate arrival of more food in Gaza. While a recent United Nations Security Council resolution called for the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance, the fighting continues, preventing the resolution from having a significant impact.

Urgent action is needed to address this crisis. A ceasefire is crucial to protect civilians from further violence and to embark on the challenging path of reconstruction and lasting peace.

