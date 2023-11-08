An Urgent Need for Creative Diplomacy in Ukraine

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has reached a critical juncture, with no clear end in sight. Stian Jenssen, the chief of staff to the secretary-general of NATO, recently faced backlash for suggesting alternative options for resolving the conflict. This incident highlights a troubling trend of shutting down public discussions on potential solutions at a time when imaginative diplomacy is desperately needed.

Many stakeholders, including Western allies and Ukrainians themselves, had hoped for a successful counteroffensive that would shift the balance on the battlefield and pave the way for a negotiated end to the fighting. However, the limited gains of the counteroffensive have led to questions about alternative approaches.

Samuel Charap, a senior political scientist at the RAND Corp., emphasizes the importance of open debate and discussions about different strategies. While acknowledging that current efforts have not yielded desired results, Charap believes that exploring alternatives is crucial. However, the lack of success has hindered the political space needed for such discussions.

Charles A. Kupchan, a professor at Georgetown University, believes that the conversation around the endgame is still taboo. Kupchan and other experts faced significant criticism when they suggested developing a plan to transition from the battlefield to the negotiating table. This reluctance to consider alternative approaches further hampers progress towards a resolution.

Negotiations require willingness from both sides, but neither President Vladimir Putin of Russia nor President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine seem prepared to engage in meaningful talks. Putin appears confident in maintaining his defensive positions, banking on potential fatigue from Western supporters of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy may be hesitant to negotiate, considering the sacrifices made by Ukraine thus far.

As the conflict persists, German officials have quietly been exploring options for bringing Russia to the negotiating table. They recognize the need to avoid any actions that might be perceived as weakness by Russia. However, Berlin, like Washington, is growing increasingly weary of the prolonged conflict and is aware that sustained military and financial support for Ukraine may have limitations.

In conclusion, it is imperative that a new approach is considered to address the Ukrainian conflict. The current trajectory is unsustainable, and without creative diplomacy, the conflict may continue indefinitely. It is crucial for all stakeholders to engage in open discussions and explore alternative strategies that could lead to a negotiated solution. The stakes are high, and finding a way forward requires courage, flexibility, and a willingness to challenge prevailing narratives.