North Korea’s Potential Gain in Russo-North Korean Alliance

Recently, there have been concerns about North Korea possibly supplying Russia with weapons and ammunition amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. While the focus has primarily been on what Russia stands to gain from this potential alliance, there are also anxieties about what North Korea could obtain in return.

According to a senior South Korean official, there is a worry that the Kim regime might be seeking nuclear-powered submarines and satellite technology from Russia. In addition, they are concerned about potential cooperation in conventional ammunition and missile technology. If these bilateral ties were to extend to such a level, it would not only threaten America’s close Asian allies in South Korea and Japan but also pose a wider global threat.

Previously, The New York Times reported that North Korea had shown interest in acquiring nuclear submarine and satellite technology. However, it is essential to note that the official claims have not been confirmed.

The Biden administration, along with US military officials, has repeatedly warned against North Korea selling ammunition and arms to Russia. Such actions would only serve to prolong the conflict in Ukraine unnecessarily. Additionally, the US has emphasized that the Kim regime would face consequences within the international community if it decided to bolster Russia’s war machine. The fact that Russia is seeking assistance from North Korea is seen as a testament to the challenges it faces in the ongoing conflict.

While the focus has primarily been on the implications for Ukraine and Europe, there are valid concerns about the potential destabilization of the Asia-Pacific region. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in addressing fellow ASEAN bloc leaders, stressed the importance of immediately halting any military cooperation with North Korea that undermines international peace. US Vice President Kamala Harris also expressed reservations about a North Korea-Russia alliance, deeming it “ill-advised.” Harris pointed to Russia’s aggressive actions in Ukraine, which have dispelled the aura of invincibility surrounding its military.

Furthermore, any reciprocal deal between Kim and Putin for the provision of weapons would violate United Nations Security Council resolutions. These resolutions prohibit North Korea from buying or selling weapons technology. Consequently, this should not only concern Asia but the entire world.

It is worth mentioning that North Korea has conducted several missile tests this year, resulting in increased tension in the region. These launches have been met with condemnation from the US and its allies due to their violation of United Nations sanctions. While North Korea does possess missiles capable of reaching South Korea, Japan, and potentially even the mainland US, it is still uncertain whether they have advanced enough missile technology to deliver a nuclear warhead that far.

As of now, North Korea and Russia have dismissed reports of ongoing arms negotiations. When questioned about the claims of an upcoming Kim-Putin meeting, a Kremlin spokesman simply stated that Russia had “nothing to say on this.”

In conclusion, the potential alliance between North Korea and Russia raises concerns about the exchange of weapons technology and the implications it may have on regional and global security. It is crucial for international actors to address these concerns and prevent any further escalation of the situation.

