Typhoon Lan Devastates Western Japan with Torrential Rains and Powerful Winds

More than 800 flights were canceled and tens of thousands of homes lost power as Typhoon Lan wreaked havoc in western Japan on Tuesday. The sluggish typhoon, approaching from the Pacific Ocean, made its first landfall at the southern tip of Wakayama prefecture at around 5 a.m.

Initially classified as a typhoon, Lan has now been downgraded to a severe tropical storm. Despite the downgrade, it still brought heavy rains and powerful winds to central and western Japan. As a result, over 21,000 households in Mie Prefecture experienced power outages, and thousands more were affected in neighboring prefectures, including Osaka.

In anticipation of the severe weather conditions, 7-Eleven, a popular convenience store operator, closed more than 100 stores. Universal Studios Japan in Osaka also remained closed for the entire day on Tuesday.

Public transport services were heavily disrupted. Central Japan Railway and West Japan Railway suspended all bullet train services between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka stations, as well as those between Shin-Osaka and Okayama stations throughout Tuesday. Additionally, expressway operators considered partial closures in areas expected to be affected by the typhoon.

The Tokai region, which is home to Toyota Motor, bore the brunt of Typhoon Lan’s relentless rainfall. It was forecasted to receive approximately 350 mm of rainfall within 24 hours, nearly three times the average rainfall for the month of August. Many factories in the area were closed due to the Bon holidays, during which city-dwellers return to their ancestral homes.

Currently, Lan sustains winds of 150 kph as it moves northwest across the western part of Honshu, the main island of Japan. The weather agency predicts that the typhoon will reach the Sea of Japan by early Wednesday and continue its path northward along the sea.

FAQ:

1. What is the difference between a typhoon and a severe tropical storm?

A typhoon is a tropical cyclone with sustained winds of 119 km/h or more, while a severe tropical storm has sustained winds of 63-88 km/h.

2. How does a typhoon form?

Typhoons form over warm ocean waters near the equator and are fueled by evaporation and condensation processes that release heat.

3. Are there any other countries in the typhoon-prone region?

Yes, countries like the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam also frequently experience typhoons.

Sources:

– Japan Meteorological Agency (https://www.jma.go.jp/en/typh/)