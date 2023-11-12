Record Number of Evacuations as Taiwan Braces for Typhoon Haikui

Taiwan is seeing a massive evacuation effort as Typhoon Haikui approaches, with thousands of people being moved to safety. The typhoon made its landfall in the southeastern part of the country, bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds.

Local authorities have cancelled domestic flights and declared a day off for workers in the affected areas. They have also urged people to stay indoors and avoid engaging in any water-related activities. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has emphasized the importance of heeding these warnings to ensure public safety.

Fortunately, the typhoon has not caused significant damage so far, with only a few reports of injuries and little disruption in the capital, Taipei. Haikui is considerably weaker compared to the recent Typhoon Saola, which hit Hong Kong and Guangdong province in China.

As a precautionary measure, the Taiwanese government has successfully evacuated 3,729 individuals, primarily from the southern and eastern regions. Domestic flights have been cancelled, and ferry services to nearby islands have been suspended. However, international flights have experienced minimal disruptions, with only 41 cancellations reported.

The military has been mobilized to support flood relief efforts and assist with evacuation procedures. Their presence is critical in ensuring the safety and well-being of affected communities.

Looking ahead, Typhoon Haikui is expected to enter the Taiwan Strait and continue its trajectory towards China. The Taiwanese authorities will closely monitor its progress and prepare for any potential impact. The safety of the populace remains the top priority.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is a typhoon?

A typhoon is a tropical cyclone that occurs in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. It is similar to a hurricane in the Atlantic or a cyclone in the Indian Ocean.

2. How are typhoons named?

Typhoons in the Northwest Pacific are named based on a list of names provided by different nations in the region. The World Meteorological Organization maintains these lists.

