Children of Imprisoned Activist Accept Nobel Prize, Standing for Freedom and Justice

Oslo, Norway – In a bittersweet moment of honor and sacrifice, Ali Rahmani and Kiana Rahmani, aged 17, will be accepting the Nobel peace prize on behalf of their mother, renowned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi. This Sunday, they will deliver her inspiring Nobel lecture, a powerful voice fighting against oppression, that was smuggled out of the infamous Evin prison.

Stepping into the grand Oslo City Hall, the twins are filled with a mix of emotions. They walk through the elegant seating arrangement, passing towering murals, and stand next to a portrait of their courageous mother adorned with purple orchids. Kiana reflects on the significance of the moment, feeling the weight of living up to the expectations of those gathered. “This is mental preparation really,” she says.

Since the age of four, when their father was arrested by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Ali and Kiana’s lives have been filled with arrests, separation, and exile. The twin siblings have not seen their mother since they were eight years old and have had limited communication with her for almost two years. The increasing restrictions on contact reached their peak before the ceremony. The family has paid a heavy price for their activism, enduring multiple arrests and sentences, with Narges Mohammadi facing 31 years in prison and 154 lashes.

As Ali and Kiana take on the responsibility of representing their mother, they also recognize that they are standing for the freedom and democracy movement in Iran. Referencing the protests ignited by the tragic death of 22-year-old Mahsa Jhina Amini in the custody of Iran’s morality police, Kiana expresses their commitment to a larger cause: “We are not just here for us or our family, but for freedom and democracy and for the Woman Life Freedom movement.”

In their journey to Oslo, they have found support from members of the Iranian diaspora who, like their parents, have faced imprisonment or exile for their dissenting voices. While the impact on their lives has been significant, they accept the sacrifice out of a deep understanding and conviction.

Kiana reminisces about her mother, describing her as a nurturing figure similar to a “Disney mom” from the movies. She remembers the love and stability her mother provided, even though their time together was cut short. The last hug they shared was on the day of their mother’s arrest, and since then, they have relied on their father, who has self-exiled in France since 2015.

Despite their concerns about their mother’s health and the ongoing human rights violations in Iran, Ali and Kiana find strength in the international recognition they have received. They believe that the pressure exerted by the global community can help save their mother’s life and bring justice to their country.

As they strive to be the voice of not only their mother but also their people, Ali and Kiana stand united, representing hope, resilience, and the fight for freedom. Their acceptance of the Nobel peace prize serves as a testament to the power of individuals to bring about real change and highlights the urgent need to address human rights violations around the world.