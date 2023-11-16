Mexico’s President Launches Bold Initiative to Address Missing Persons Crisis

Mexico has long been plagued by a deeply distressing issue – the alarming number of missing people. In a tragic milestone reached last year, the official count of missing persons reached 100,000, highlighting the devastating impact of violence in the country since the government’s war on drug traffickers began in 2006. However, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador now asserts that the real number may be significantly lower than previously reported. In an ambitious move, he has initiated a “new census” aimed at verifying if individuals previously reported as disappeared have actually returned to their families.

While this initiative may seem like a step in the right direction, it has sparked criticism and concern among families of the disappeared and their advocates. They fear that the president’s efforts are an attempt to artificially lower the number of missing persons before an election year. The recent resignation of Karla Quintana, the head of the government commission responsible for the official count, has only intensified the controversy. Quintana, in an unexpected move, sent the entire database of missing persons to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights for safekeeping, signaling her apprehension about the situation.

The departure of Quintana raises questions not only about the ongoing search for the disappeared but also about the significant investment made by the United States in this effort. U.S. officials have praised the cooperation between the two countries in addressing the issue of missing persons, highlighting its positive impact on bilateral security. The sudden resignation of a respected figure like Quintana casts doubt on the future of this collaboration.

President López Obrador has faced various human rights controversies throughout his tenure. He promised to shed light on some of Mexico’s darkest secrets, such as the mass disappearance of 43 rural college students in Ayotzinapa in 2014 and the earlier “Dirty War” disappearances. However, these investigations have encountered numerous obstacles, including resistance from the military and challenges within the judicial system.

Adding to the pressures faced by the president is the ongoing occurrence of grisly new disappearances. Recently, authorities discovered body parts of at least 13 individuals in freezers in the state of Veracruz, while a disturbing video circulated online showing the brutal murder of a young man by his captors. These incidents underscore the government’s lackluster performance in ensuring security, justice, and human rights, according to human rights advocates like Santiago Aguirre, director of the Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez Human Rights Center.

Karla Quintana, during her time as head of the National Search Commission, made significant efforts to improve the registry of missing persons. Through her work, the registry grew from approximately 40,000 names to over 61,000 cases, bringing a more professional approach to tracking disappeared individuals in Mexico. However, as the list expanded, it became apparent that López Obrador’s administration may leave office in 2024 with record-breaking numbers of missing persons in the official database.

In response to mounting concerns, the president has vehemently defended his position. He argues that the perception that there are more disappearances under his administration than under previous presidents is unfounded. López Obrador asserts that their efforts to search and locate missing individuals have yielded substantial results. However, his critics remain skeptical of the motives behind the “new census” and question the organization and effectiveness of the initiative.

As the search for the disappeared in Mexico continues to unfold, the country is grappling with multiple challenges – internal resistance, inadequate institutions, and a persistent lack of progress. The president’s initiative may have sounded promising on the surface, but it has also raised doubts and intensified divisions. With the departure of Karla Quintana and ongoing controversies, the future of Mexico’s search for missing persons remains uncertain.

