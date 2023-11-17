Ukrainian Farmer Struggles to Sell Grain Amidst Black Sea Turmoil

As the Black Sea region becomes a hotbed of conflict and political tension, one Ukrainian farmer is feeling the brunt of the chaos. Victor Tsvyk, a dedicated farmer from Ukraine, recently harvested an impressive 4,800 tons of wheat. However, with Russia’s withdrawal from a wartime agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain, Tsvyk finds himself at a loss. The future of his farm hangs in the balance, as he grapples with the uncertainty of where his produce will go and how he will manage to keep his business afloat.

Tsvyk’s predicament is not unique, as thousands of Ukrainian farmers face a similar dilemma in the midst of these challenging times. The situation is both heartbreaking and alarming, as Ukraine’s farmers strive to find ways to stay in business and continue providing essential food supplies to developing nations grappling with hunger. The absence of a stable and secure transportation route for grain has caused exorbitant logistics costs, rendering it too expensive for farmers like Tsvyk to ship their grain.

Navigating through this difficult period, Tsvyk remains unsure of what he will do with his extensive harvest or how he will continue to pay his 77 workers. The farm, located in Shurivka, Kyiv, not only produces wheat but also boasts fine goat’s cheese and juices. While some of Tsvyk’s employees have left to join the fight, those who remain work diligently to store the harvested wheat and prepare the land for the next season. Despite their efforts, the lingering uncertainty looms heavily over the farm’s future.

Grain serves as a primary source of income for Tsvyk’s farm, and the now-blockaded Odesa port was a vital gateway for global trade. In the past, Tsvyk’s products reached as far as India and impoverished countries in North Africa. However, with limited alternatives such as expensive road, rail, and river routes through Europe, farmers like Tsvyk are left with little choice but to store their grain in depots, incurring substantial financial losses.

The grim scenario has resulted in a decline in planting, with corn and wheat production in Ukraine dropping nearly 40% compared to prewar levels. The inflated cost of transporting wheat has already eroded Tsvyk’s income, forcing some farmers to shift their focus to other profitable products like sunflower oil. Tsvyk’s trusted agronomist, Oleksandr Sivogorlo, acknowledges the challenges but emphasizes the importance of tending to the land despite the setbacks.

In an effort to mitigate losses, Tsvyk’s farm has resorted to barter schemes with suppliers, exchanging a portion of their crop for higher-quality fertilizer to enhance next year’s wheat production. Furthermore, Tsvyk plans to diversify by producing alternative products, such as sunflower and rapeseed oil, to reduce dependence on grain exports.

While these strategies have been employed as a desperate measure to keep the farm running, Tsvyk remains realistic about his expectations. Breaking even would be considered a success in these challenging circumstances, whereas other farmers are facing significant financial losses this year.

