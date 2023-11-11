Unrest and Conflict Shake the West Bank Amidst Strikes on Gaza

RAMALLAH, West Bank — The West Bank region is reeling from recent strikes on Gaza, leading to furious protests and a rise in settler violence. The anger and frustration among Palestinians are palpable as they express their solidarity with their fellow Palestinians in Gaza.

Young Palestinians, dressed in traditional black and white checked keffiyeh scarves, took to the streets of Ramallah in a march filled with signs and chanting. Their focus was on the devastating consequences of the recent blast at the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City that claimed the lives of hundreds of people. The protesters firmly believe that the strike came from Israel and feel that the innocent patients, caregivers, doctors, and displaced individuals who sought shelter lost their lives unjustly.

The protest in Ramallah is not an isolated incident. In cities like Nablus and Hebron, young men marched on Israeli checkpoints, engaging in acts of defiance such as throwing stones and burning tires. These acts of defiance were met with live ammunition, leading to further casualties, as reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The rising violence and unrest in the West Bank can be attributed to Israel’s aggressive response against Hamas. In response to Hamas’s attack on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of 1,400 people and the capture of 222 hostages, Israel launched extensive airstrikes and shelling in the Gaza Strip. The blockade of Gaza, in collaboration with Egypt, has been in place since 2007. The Palestinian Health Ministry reports that over 7,000 people have lost their lives in Gaza since the escalation. In the West Bank, the death toll stands at 103, including two Israeli prisoners.

The health ministry holds Israeli “bullets and missiles” responsible for these deaths. The Israeli military, on the other hand, has claimed that it carried out a drone strike on “terrorists” in the densely populated Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. The military stated that armed terrorists attacked Israeli security forces with gunfire and explosive devices. Tragically, innocent civilians have suffered the consequences of the violence in both Gaza and the West Bank.

Both Gaza and the West Bank have a long history of conflict. Israel gained control of these territories during the Six-Day War in 1967. Gaza has been governed by Hamas since 2006, while the larger West Bank is led by President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority.

The recent surge in violence is not limited to strikes on Gaza but a broader issue rooted in the West Bank. Even before the attack by Hamas, the West Bank witnessed a high number of casualties, with 152 Palestinians killed from January to July. Jewish settler attacks and frequent military arrest raids have fueled tensions in the region. The United Nations has reported numerous settler-related incidents resulting in casualties and property damage.

As the conflict continues to escalate, there is no clear resolution in sight. The suffering on both sides is evident, and innocent lives continue to be lost. The international community must play an active role in finding a peaceful and just solution to ensure the safety and well-being of all those affected by the ongoing violence.

