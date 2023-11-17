Surge in Settler Violence Raises Concerns of Displacement in the West Bank

A recent surge in settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank has left the local population fearing further displacement. Human rights groups have reported record levels of attacks by Israeli settlers following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. These attacks, along with a high number of killings of Palestinians by Israeli forces, have raised tensions and intensified calls for militancy in the region.

The settlers claim to be acting in self-defense, citing previous deadly attacks by Palestinian militants on Jewish communities. However, it is important to note that the victims of settler violence are overwhelmingly civilians. Palestinian families, haunted by memories of past displacement, are now living in fear of another period of forcible dispossession.

International attention and Israel’s security forces are primarily focused on the situation in Gaza, leaving Palestinians feeling unprotected and targeted by Israeli police officers. The limited condemnation of the violence by President Biden has called for accountability, but the situation on the ground remains unchanged.

In a recent incident, a settler shot and killed Bilal Saleh in the village of Sawiya. Israeli police at the scene detained Saleh’s brother, Hashem, on charges of supporting Hamas, leaving the community even more shaken. Settlers are using intimidation and violence to force Palestinians from their homes, with recent weeks witnessing an escalation in the severity and frequency of such attacks.

The surge in settler violence can be seen as a reflection of the growing radical settler movement’s efforts to solidify its presence in the West Bank. Settlements have received weapons from the Israeli government, and local armed volunteer groups have increased their activities. This raises concerns about the potential for larger-scale attacks and the growing militarization of settlements.

With the West Bank settlements expanding and the Jewish population surpassing half a million, Palestinians accuse the radical fringe of using the Hamas attack as an opportunity to seize more land. This further undermines the possibility of a future Palestinian state.

In conclusion, the surge in settler violence in the West Bank has created a climate of fear and uncertainty for Palestinian communities. Urgent action is needed to address the root causes of this violence and protect the rights of Palestinians living in the occupied territory.

FAQ:

Q: How many Palestinians have been affected by settler violence?

A: According to B’Tselem, at least seven Palestinians have been killed by Israeli settlers and 500 have been driven from their homes.

Q: Are settlers acting in self-defense?

A: Settler groups claim to be acting in self-defense, but the majority of victims are civilians.

Q: What is the international community’s response to the violence?

A: There has been limited condemnation of the violence, with President Biden calling for accountability. However, international attention remains focused on the situation in Gaza.

Q: Are settlements expanding in the West Bank?

A: Yes, the Jewish population in the West Bank has recently surpassed half a million, and settlements continue to expand under Israel’s right-wing government.