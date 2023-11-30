Putin’s Annual Press Conference Sparks Speculation About Presidential Run

MOSCOW – The Kremlin announced today that President Vladimir Putin will hold his annual press conference and address the public on December 14th. Speculation is rife that Putin will use this platform to announce his decision to seek another six years in power.

Since taking office in 1999, Putin, who has held positions both as president and prime minister, has refrained from revealing his intentions for the presidential election in March 2022. However, multiple sources have indicated that Putin has made up his mind to run once again, potentially extending his rule until 2030.

Political analysts argue that Putin’s decision is motivated by the belief that Russia is currently facing a critical period, with its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine and the ongoing struggle with the West over global influence. Putin sees himself as the guardian of Russia’s interests in shaping a new world order.

The leader of the Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov, announced that Russia’s upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, will officially announce the date of the March presidential election on December 13th, which marks the start of overt campaigning. Putin’s press conference will follow on December 14th.

During the conference, Putin is expected to provide an overview of the year’s achievements and challenges. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov mentioned that the format of the event would combine elements of the Direct Line, a live question and answer session with the public, and the President’s end-of-year press conference.

Russian law stipulates that the upper house of parliament must announce the exact election date at least 100 days in advance. It is widely assumed that March 17th will be the day Russian citizens head to the polls.

At the age of 71, Putin is nearing the end of his fourth presidential term. Only Soviet Union leader Josef Stalin has held office for a longer duration since the fall of the Romanov dynasty in 1917.

International diplomats believe that Putin does not face any serious contenders who could threaten his chances in the upcoming election. Official opinion polls consistently show him with an approval rating of approximately 80%. Additionally, Putin can count on the support of the state and state media, further solidifying his position of power.

Years of crackdowns on dissent have left Russia devoid of a substantial opposition movement, with politicians and officials stressing the need for unity and stability at a time of ongoing conflict.

Source: Reuters