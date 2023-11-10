New Anti-Western Coalition Emerges, Shifting Focus to Israel

RIGA, Latvia — In a surprising turn of events, a new anti-Western coalition is forming, placing Israel at the center of their attention. As Russian President Vladimir Putin makes his way to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, both leaders find themselves dealing with their own crises – Russia’s destructive war on Ukraine and China’s economic struggles. However, their meeting at China’s third Belt and Road summit presents an opportunity to showcase their alliance against the United States and other Western nations in a time of global unrest.

While Western leaders have staunchly supported Israel, Russia and China have refrained from labeling the recent Hamas attack as an act of terrorism, instead calling for an end to violence and a renewed focus on a two-state solution. The careful avoidance of such terms sheds light on the shifting geopolitical fault lines, with China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran aligning on one side, while the United States and its NATO and Pacific allies stand on the other. Meanwhile, many Global South nations are hesitant to take a firm stance.

For Putin, who has become increasingly isolated due to the Ukrainian conflict, the visit to Beijing serves as a pivotal moment to showcase his ties with powerful allies. However, he is also seen as a junior partner reliant on Xi’s favor. While China faces challenges in its own economic competition with the United States, this situation has strengthened the bilateral relationship with Russia.

The relationship between Russia and China has deepened over the years, especially as both countries confront the United States. As Russia struggles with the consequences of the war and economic sanctions, China offers crucial support. China, on the other hand, has been cautious not to overtly support Russia’s actions in Ukraine, positioning itself as a potential mediator for peace. However, these efforts have yielded limited results.

Both Russia and China leverage their rich historical and cultural backgrounds to appeal to leaders in the Global South. They present themselves as “civilizational” states, showcasing their long-standing civilizations. This rhetoric resonates with leaders who are willing to play the major powers against each other.

At a practical level, the trade relationship between Russia and China has become increasingly significant. While China’s exports to other major markets have declined, Russia has emerged as an important export market. In contrast, China has experienced a surge in semiconductor exports to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, which is crucial for the manufacturing of many weapons systems. Western sanctions have pushed Russia to redirect its energy exports towards China, India, and other markets, resulting in a substantial increase in Russia-China trade.

As the new anti-Western coalition takes shape, Israel finds itself at the forefront of their attention. The dynamics between Russia, China, and other nations in this coalition have the potential to reshape global relations and have far-reaching consequences in the Middle East. It remains to be seen how this alliance will evolve and impact the already complex geopolitical landscape.

