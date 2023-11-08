Colombia’s Innovative Approach to Managing Escobar’s Hippo Legacy

Colombia is taking decisive action to control its population of over 100 hippos, descendants of animals illegally brought into the country by the late drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in the 1980s. The government announced on Thursday that it will employ a combination of surgical sterilization, the transfer of hippos to other countries, and potentially euthanasia to manage the growing population.

Escobar introduced a small group of African hippos to Colombia, and following his death, these so-called “cocaine hippos” have been multiplying with extraordinary speed, posing a threat to the local ecosystem. With no natural predators in Colombia, the hippos have become an invasive species, spreading from Escobar’s former estate into nearby rivers and flourishing.

The Colombian authorities estimate that there are currently 169 hippos in the country, primarily in the Magdalena River basin. Without intervention, this number could skyrocket to a staggering 1,000 by 2035. To combat this population explosion, Environment Minister Susana Muhamad has announced that the government will initiate the surgical sterilization of 40 hippos per year starting next week.

While sterilization is an important step, it alone is insufficient to address the issue. That is why the Colombian government is also exploring the possibility of transferring hippos to other countries, a plan initially proposed in March of this year. The process, however, comes with a hefty price tag of approximately $3.5 million. Colombian officials are in talks with authorities in Mexico, India, and the Philippines to assess the feasibility of sending 60 hippos to India.

In extreme cases where other methods prove ineffective, the ministry is preparing a protocol for euthanasia. However, this will only be considered as a last resort for population control.

The presence of these hippos in Colombia has already had far-reaching consequences. The hippos’ feces contaminate rivers, impacting the habitat of local species such as manatees and capybaras. Moreover, their voracious appetites and significant waste production have led to the destruction of grasslands and water pollution.

The consequences extend beyond the environment. Human interactions with the hippos have proven dangerous, with reports of attacks on individuals, including one harrowing incident in which a hippo injured a fisherman, sending him to the hospital.

By implementing a multifaceted approach, Colombia hopes to curb the hippo population and mitigate the ecological and human risks they pose. While these initiatives carry their own challenges, they demonstrate the country’s commitment to finding innovative solutions to a problem that originated from its dark past.