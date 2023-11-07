West African Countries Ponder Intervention in Niger Crisis

Diplomatic talks aimed at resolving the month-long political crisis in Niger have made minimal headway, leaving the elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, still confined by the mutinous soldiers who once protected him. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a 15-member political bloc, plays a pivotal role in efforts to resolve the standoff and restore constitutional order to Niger. ECOWAS has now declared an undisclosed “D-Day” for potential military intervention in Niger, in a bid to deter further coup attempts. This development not only affects the future of Niger’s democracy but also puts ECOWAS’s credibility on the line.

Analysts point out that ECOWAS’s stance against coups is a significant milestone in intra-African geopolitics. Tatiana Smirnova, a researcher at the Centre FrancoPaix, suggests that the future of ECOWAS hinges to some extent on the outcome of the crisis in Niger. The situation in Niger is also seen as part of a broader rivalry between Western nations and Russia, who has garnered support from various African juntas. With Niger’s previous alignment with the West, particularly in counterterrorism efforts alongside the United States and France, the crisis has become even more polarized. This polarization has complicated mediation efforts, making it difficult to find a resolution.

While the African Union has suspended Niger and condemned the coup, it falls short of endorsing military intervention, instead supporting ECOWAS’s commitment to resolve the crisis diplomatically before assessing the implications of mobilizing a standby force. Internally, ECOWAS remains divided over the wisdom of intervention. Countries such as Nigeria, Benin, Senegal, and Ivory Coast are in favor, considering Niger’s coup as a potential threat that must be stopped. However, Cape Verde opposes intervention, and Togo focuses on promoting dialogue.

The situation has put ECOWAS in a precarious position. The bloc has already suspended Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea following their recent military coups, and these countries have pledged to defend Niger against a foreign invasion, including by ECOWAS forces. The outcome of this crisis will determine whether governments should be based on democratic legitimacy or military populism, a critical norm for ECOWAS’s future.

The possibility of intervention remains uncertain, but ECOWAS’s threat has strengthened its negotiating position. Nonetheless, some analysts, like J. Peter Pham from the Atlantic Council, argue that ECOWAS may have overplayed its hand by issuing a threat without fully considering the practicalities and necessary resources for a successful intervention. It is crucial for ECOWAS to uphold promises and threats that they can see through to maintain diplomatic credibility.