The Americas are facing an unprecedented surge in migration, with vulnerable individuals and families seeking refuge in countries across the region. Unfortunately, the international community has failed to provide adequate funds for humanitarian needs, leaving these countries struggling to cope with the influx of migrants. Ugochi Daniels, deputy director of operations for the International Organization for Migration, emphasizes the urgent need for a coordinated regional effort to address the long-term challenges associated with the movement of people towards the United States.

As the migration crisis deepens, funds for humanitarian assistance are in short supply. The United Nations estimates that, as of August this year, a staggering amount of $55.2 billion is required to tackle the various ongoing global crises. However, the funding received so far only covers 71% of this amount. Meanwhile, conflicts and disasters in other parts of the world have diverted significant resources away from the Americas.

Countries such as Panama and Costa Rica, on the frontlines of the migration wave, are now pleading for international aid to help manage the influx of migrants. However, identifying who should bear the financial burden remains a challenge. This crisis necessitates attention and support from the international community at large, as it is not an issue that can be resolved by any single country.

The Mexico-US border has witnessed a significant increase in the number of migrants in recent years, with thousands of people crossing into Texas on a daily basis. In fiscal year 2017, US authorities intercepted migrants at the border 310,531 times. This number skyrocketed to over 1.8 million stops in the first 11 months of fiscal year 2023. The overwhelming flow of people, including a considerable number of Venezuelans, is straining the resources of Latin American governments, who are already grappling with their own financial constraints.

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves has declared a state of emergency due to the sheer number of individuals entering the country. He highlights that Costa Rica primarily serves as a passage for migrants who are journeying through the region in their quest to reach the United States. This crisis is not unique to Costa Rica, but requires a comprehensive regional solution.

The lack of financial aid has been a long-standing problem, particularly concerning the mass migration from Venezuela. As millions of Venezuelans flee economic and political instability, the level of international assistance allocated to this crisis is minuscule compared to other global migration emergencies, such as the one in Syria. Countries like Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador, which bear the brunt of the Venezuelan exodus, have been appealing for greater support for years. However, the international community has failed to respond adequately.

Juan Pappier, deputy director of the Americas for Human Rights Watch, emphasizes that the insufficiency of aid reflects both a lack of attention and interest from Latin American governments to address this pressing issue. The shortage of financial support generates resentment and xenophobia in the host nations, leading to the adoption of more restrictive migration policies. Consequently, Venezuelans are forced to seek alternative routes, such as the perilous journey through the Darien Gap, which further fuels the migration surge towards the United States.

Analysts and Ugochi Daniels agree that the international response thus far has been characterized by short-term, temporary measures. Pressures exerted by the United States on countries to curtail migratory flows and erect new barriers have only resulted in temporary lulls, followed by renewed surges. Adam Isacson, an analyst with the Washington Office on Latin America, explains that the focus is primarily on maintaining low numbers, rather than implementing sustainable solutions.

Addressing the root causes of migration, such as poverty, corruption, crime, and political repression, should be the primary objective of governments. However, in the interim, instead of imposing restrictions, governments should provide more assistance to migrants, including the establishment of work programs. Countries should also create legal pathways for safe and regulated migration, minimizing reliance on smugglers who profit immensely from the desperate individuals seeking to cross the US-Mexico border.

To address the complex and multifaceted challenges of the migration crisis, countries must set aside their differences and collaborate. The recent initiative by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to convene a meeting of 10 regional nations is a step in the right direction. It is crucial to recognize that migration cannot be fully controlled but can be managed effectively through collective efforts and cooperative policies.

