The Urgent Need for International Action on Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan

Despite the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the international community must not turn a blind eye to the escalating gender apartheid imposed by the Taliban regime. The recent United Nations Security Council meeting brought to light the gravity of the situation, with Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, urging governments to legally declare the Taliban’s crackdown on women and girls as gender apartheid.

The Taliban’s increasing harsh interpretation of Islamic law has led to more than 50 oppressive edicts being enforced, exacerbating mental health issues and causing despair among women and girls who feel imprisoned in their own homes. The existing definition of apartheid under international law refers exclusively to racial segregation, but there is a growing consensus among experts, officials, and activists that it can also be applied to cases of gender discrimination.

Bahous implored the Security Council to support an intergovernmental process aimed at codifying gender apartheid in international law. Currently, there is no specific legal framework to address the mass, state-sponsored oppression experienced by women in Afghanistan. By explicitly defining and proscribing gender apartheid, the international community can begin to respond effectively to the Taliban’s systematic assault on women’s rights.

The Taliban’s previous rule, from 1996 to 2001, resulted in severe restrictions on women’s rights, including the barring of girls from education beyond the sixth grade and the exclusion of women from public spaces and employment opportunities. The current regime is perpetuating and intensifying these oppressive measures, leading to a dramatic shrinking of women’s influence in decision-making at all levels.

The consequences of these restrictions are dire. Women are experiencing increased poverty, reduced financial contributions, and the imposition of hyper-patriarchal gender norms. This has resulted in alarming rates of child marriage, child labor, and mental health issues. A staggering 90% of young women respondents reported bad or very bad mental health, reflecting the pervasive atmosphere of despair and hopelessness.

While the international community has yet to recognize the Taliban regime, there have been some positive developments. Islamic scholars from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation recently visited Afghanistan to address issues related to women’s rights and girls’ education. Their emphasis on the integral role of these rights in Islamic governance highlights the importance of ongoing dialogue between the international community and the de facto authorities.

However, much work remains to be done. The Taliban’s leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, holds the ultimate decision-making power, making it challenging to effect meaningful change. The international community must remain proactive in engaging with the Taliban while continuing to express their deep disagreements with their policies.

As the Taliban regime consolidates its power, urgent action is required to address the imminent threat of gender apartheid faced by Afghan women and girls. By codifying this form of oppression in international law, governments can unequivocally condemn the Taliban’s actions and provide a framework for holding them accountable. Time is of the essence, and the international community must act swiftly to protect the rights and dignity of Afghan women and girls.